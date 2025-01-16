Crestline Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of Five Senses Hospitality Portfolio

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC, announced today it has assumed management of Five Senses Hospitality’s portfolio which includes 13 hotels, in three states totaling 1240 keys. The extensive portfolio builds on Crestline’s already strong presence in Colorado with nine additional properties in the state and expands the company’s geographic presence by adding hotels in Kansas and Arkansas. The company now manages 135 hotels in 29 states and the District of Columbia.

James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts said, “The breadth of the new portfolio accentuates Crestline's position as a well-respected hospitality management company for all the major hospitality brands. The portfolio includes six hotels within the Marriott family of brands, two Hilton Tapestry properties, an IHG branded hotel, a Hyatt House, two Choice Hotels—including one Ascend Collection property, and one independent private label hotel.”

In addition to the existing portfolio, Dallas-based Bedford Lodging, owner of six hotels in the portfolio, has engaged Crestline to manage an additional hotel which is currently under construction and scheduled to open later this year, a Tapestry by Hilton Hotel in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Mr. Carroll added, “We are hitting the ground running as we assume management. We have deployed our teams to all properties as we build a smooth transition to establish Crestline’s best practices for guest service, team engagement, community involvement and owner relations.”

ABOUT CRESTLINE HOTELS & RESORTS

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 135 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,400 rooms in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice, as well as independent/private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

ABOUT BEDFORD LODGING

Founded in 2013 by owner and president, Jeff Blackman, Bedford Lodging is a Dallas-based hotel development company. Bedford Lodging has developed ten hotels and acquired four since inception. Current owned assets include: The Nobleman Hotel in Fort Worth, TX; The Hoffmann Hotel in Basalt, CO; The Waters Hotel in Hot Springs, AR; AC Hotel in Frisco, CO; SpringHill Suites in Lakewood, CO; and Residence Inn and Courtyard by Marriott in Lakewood, CO.

