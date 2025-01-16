Europe Data Center Construction Market Report 2025, with Tier 4 Data Centres - Resilience Centre West, CTRLS Datacenters, Windhof, European Reliance Centre East, Betzdorf and Sunbird

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Data Center Construction Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis - by Types of Construction, Tier Standards, and Industry Verticals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European data center construction market was valued at US$ 54.81 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 96.51 billion by 2030; it is estimated to register at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030.





Growing Construction of Tier 4 Data Centers Drives European Data Center Construction Market



A Tier 4 data center is the highest certification in the Uptime Institute's system of segmenting data center performance into four tiers. This tier accounts for an expected uptime of 99.995% per year. Tier 4 data centers provide the highest level of uptime and fault tolerance, making them ideal for mission-critical applications such as financial services, healthcare, and telecommunications. As these sectors grow and digitalization continues, the demand for Tier 4 facilities rises, which boosts the number of new construction projects.



Additionally, Tier 4 data centers command premium pricing compared to lower tiers due to their advanced infrastructure and stringent operational requirements. This leads to higher profits for construction companies and data center operators, attracting significant investment for construction of new data centers. The construction of Tier 4 data centers requires expertise from various industries, including electrical and mechanical engineering, construction materials, and specialized IT equipment. This stimulates growth in these related industries, creating additional employment opportunities and economic benefits.



Furthermore, companies such as EBRC comprise several tier 4 data centers named Resilience Centre West, CTRLS Datacenters Ltd., Windhof, Resilience Centre South, Kayl, European Reliance Centre East, Betzdorf, and Sunbird Inc. Thus, the growing construction of Tier 4 data centers is expected to present a promising opportunity for the Europe data center construction market growth during the forecast period.



Europe Data Center Construction Market Overview



The data center construction market is experiencing growth due to factors such as the strength of the European economy, the rise in demand for cloud computing, and the increased reliance on digital technologies. The market encompasses various infrastructure types and offerings, including electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general infrastructure, solutions, professional services. Several companies are actively involved in the data center construction market in Europe. For instance, in October 2023, Data4, a data center operator based in France, enlisted the services of Hill International to oversee the development of a new campus in San Agustin de Guadalix, Spain.



The project, known as MAD2, will span across a 6.5-hectare site and encompass four data centers with a combined capacity of 80 MW. Data4 has emphasized that these new facilities will leverage their efficient and adaptable model to accommodate the growth of their customers. Moreover, in October 2023, Telehouse, an internationally recognized provider of colocation services, declared the commencement of construction for a second data center at its TH3 Paris Magny location in France. The data center will offer a substantial IT floor space measuring 12,000 square meters, along with an electrical power capacity of 18 MW.



The company's decision to expand its infrastructure in this manner aligns with its strategic objective of enhancing European and national digital independence by augmenting hosting and connectivity provisions at its existing regional facilities, thereby attracting global internet traffic to the region. Such developments are expected to boost the data center construction market growth in Europe during the forecast period.



Europe Data Center Construction Market Segmentation



Europe's data center construction market is segmented based on types of construction, tier standards, industry verticals, and country.

Based on types of construction, the European data center construction market is segmented into general construction, electrical design, and mechanical design. The electrical design segment held the largest share in 2022.

In terms of tier standards, Europe's data center construction market is segmented into tier 1 & tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4. The tier 3 segment held the largest share in 2022.

By industry verticals, the European data center construction market is segmented into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, government, education, manufacturing, retail, transportation, media & entertainment, and others. The IT & telecommunication segment held the largest share in 2022.

Based on country, Europe's data center construction market is categorized into Germany, France, UK, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe dominated the European data center construction market in 2022.

Rittal, Schneider Electric, DPR Construction, Mercury Engineering Ltd, STO Building Group, AECOM, Turner Construction Co, and Eaton Corp are some of the leading companies operating in the European data center construction market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 91 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $54.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $96.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness



3. Research Methodology



4. Europe Data Center Construction Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.2.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain



5. Europe Data Center Construction Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Europe Data Center Construction Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Rise in Launch of New Edge Data Centers

5.1.2 Rapid Expansion of IoT Services

5.1.3 Surge in Data Center Construction Activities

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Rise in Cost of Infrastructure Development

5.2.2 Complexities in Data Center Infrastructure and its Establishment

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Implementation of Hyperscalers and Colocation

5.3.2 Growing Construction of Tier 4 Data Centers

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Green Data Centers

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:



6. Data Center Construction Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Data Center Construction Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2022-2030

6.2 Europe Data Center Construction Market Forecast Analysis



7. Europe Data Center Construction Market Analysis - by Type of Construction

7.1 Electrical Construction

7.2 General Construction

7.3 Mechanical Construction



8. Europe Data Center Construction Market Analysis - by Tier Standard

8.1 Tier 3

8.2 Tier 4

8.3 Tier 1 and Tier 2



9. Europe Data Center Construction Market Analysis - by Industry Vertical

9.1 IT and telecommunication

9.2 BFSI

9.3 Media and Entertainment

9.4 Retail

9.5 Manufacturing

9.6 Government

9.7 Transportation

9.8 Others



10. Europe Data Center Construction Market -Country Analysis

10.1 Europe

10.1.1 Europe: Data Center Construction Market - Revenue and Forecast Analysis - by Country

10.1.1.1 Europe: Data Center Construction Market - Revenue and Forecast Analysis - by Country

10.1.1.2 Germany: Data Center Construction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.3 United Kingdom: Data Center Construction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.4 France: Data Center Construction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.5 Sweden: Data Center Construction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.6 Rest of Europe: Data Center Construction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

11.2 Company Positioning & Concentration



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative



13. Company Profiles

Rittal

Schneider Electric

DPR Construction

Mercury Engineering

STO Building Group

AECOM

Turner Construction

Eaton Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3whny0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment