The Future of Employee Communications Conference: Omnichannel Communications Strategies to Optimize Digital Employee Experience, Engagement & Business Results (New York, US - March 25-27, 2025)

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Future of Employee Communications Omnichannel Communications Strategies to Optimize Digital Employee Experience, Engagement & Business Results" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Welcome to The Future of Employee Communications Conference! Join us in NYC for an exclusive gathering of internal communications leaders, digital transformation advocates, and employee engagement experts.

This is a unique opportunity to source and share solutions and best practices with your peers, find expert solutions to common digital employee experience communications challenges, discuss trends, and build your professional network.

About This Internal Communications Event

Through comprehensive sessions and practical demonstrations, you'll gain valuable insights and skills to effectively utilize modern communication tools and strategies to foster collaboration, streamline communication, and enhance employee engagement within your internal and external organization.

You will learn:

Maximizing Tool Integration: Seamlessly integrate various communication tools to create a unified and efficient workplace experience.

Crafting a Dynamic Intranet: Design and implement an intuitive intranet to enhance collaboration, content organization, and employee access to information.

Empowering Team Collaboration: Utilize collaboration platforms as a central hub for project management, communication, and fostering teamwork.

Enhancing Employee Experience: Leverage insights and resources to elevate employee engagement, well-being, and overall satisfaction.

Creating Interactive Engagement: Develop an engaging platform to drive participation, community engagement, and foster a sense of belonging.

Benefits Of Attending This Conference

Access to internal communication practitioners from leading organizations with real examples and proven strategies through real-world case studies and intimate, interactive workshops.

Connect with internal communication experts from top organizations, delving into real-world case studies and interactive workshops showcasing employee experience strategies.

Networking list for continued post-conference discussions and collaborations.

Certificate of attendance for CEUs.

Guaranteed to immediately enhance your internal and external communication using modern tools and strategies.

Answers to your most pressing questions regarding employee experience and optimization for internal communication workflows.

Agenda:

Pre-Conference Workshops: Find Out Why The Workshops Are Consistently Rated As Valuable Time Spent! - 03/25/2025

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Continental Breakfast, Coffee & Registration

9:30 am - 9:45 am - Chair's Welcome and Speed Networking

Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

9:45 am - 11:00 am - Workshop A: Technology Strategies for Content Ideation, Creation, and Editorial Management for the Digital Workplace

Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

11:00 am - 11:30 am - Morning Refreshments & Networking Break

11:30 am - 12:45 pm - Workshop B: Supercharging Video Storytelling for Employees in the TikTok Era to Elevate Your Employee Experience and Employer Brand

Jordan Berman, Founder & CEO - OFC

12:45 pm - 2:15 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!

2:15 pm - 3:30 pm - Workshop C: Positioning Internal Communicators as Strategic Partners in the Digital Workplace

Caitlin Harper, Founder - Commcoterie

3:30 pm - 3:45 pm - Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break

3:45 pm - 5:00 pm - Workshop D: Internal Communications Strategies for Digital Transformation Success

George Rosales, Managing Partner - Bounce Marketing & Consulting

Ada Rosales, Founder & CEO - Bounce Marketing & Consulting

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Networking Reception For Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors @ Yotel, 4th floor rooftop bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With A Group-Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights Of New York City!

Day 1: General Sessions - 03/26/2025

8:30 am - 9:00 am - Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking

Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

9:30 am - 10:05 am - Launching an Intranet for a Distributed Workforce at Saatva

Caroline Johns, Director of Internal Communications - Saatva

10:05 am - 10:40 am - Grabbing Attention in a Digital Workplace: Strategies for effective communication

Liz Mach, Manager, Editorial Communications - American Airlines

Adib Abrahim, Managing Director, Digital Strategy and Communications - American Airlines

10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am - Using AI to Mine New Wisdom from a Century of Learning

Joel Willcher, Global Director of Internal Communications - McKinsey & Company

11:45 am - 12:20 pm - How XPO Drives Employee Engagement through Digital Multichannel Storytelling

Meaghan Baumwald, Senior Director, Internal Communications - XPO

12:20 pm - 2:15 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!

2:15 pm - 2:50 pm - Attendee-Led Breakout Groups - Share Challenges and Discuss Solutions with Your Professional Peers!

Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

2:50 pm - 3:25 pm - Building a Security-Savvy Workforce: Effective Communication Strategies for Cybersecurity Change Management

Caitlin Bradigan, Senior Advisor, SRO + Ethics and Compliance + Privacy Internal Communications - Dell Technologies

3:25 pm - 3:40 pm - See and hear the latest in AI-Powered Video Generation to Better Engage your Employees

3:40 pm - 4:00 pm - Afternoon Refreshments, Networking Break + Demo From Your Sponsors

4:00 pm - 4:45 pm - Panel: UX for Intranets: Getting Everyone on the "Similar" Page

Moderator: Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

Angela Perry, APR, Senior Associate Director of Communications| H&H

Elyse Laporte, Internal Communications and Employee Branding Specialist - Plusgrade

EJ Sepp, Intranet Senior Manager - Knowledge & Innovation, Holland & Knight LLP

Meredith Daniels, Deputy Director Employee Communications - State of New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority

4:45 pm - 5:00 pm - Day 1 Wrap-Up

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Close Of Day 1-Join Us For A Networking Reception @ Yotel, 4th floor rooftop bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With A Group-Reservations Have Been Made

Day 2: General Sessions - 03/27/2025

8:30 am - 9:00 am - Breakfast & Visit Your Sponsors

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Address

Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

9:30 am - 10:05 am - Leadership Communications in the Digital Workplace

Brandi Chionsini, Senior Manager Internal Communications - LegalZoom

10:05 am - 10:40 am - Switching Employee Comms Platforms - Best Practices for Navigating Change During Digital Transformation

JL Delayen, Omnichannel Communications Manager - Booz Allen Hamilton

10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am - Attendee-Led Breakout Groups - Share Challenges and Discuss Solutions with Your Professional Peers!

Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

11:45 am - 12:30 pm - Panel: Best Practices for Change Management Communications in the Digital Workplace

Chuck Anderson, Internal Communications & Employee Engagement Lead, Oncology Business Unit - Takeda

Moderator: Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

Lindsay Sharifipour, Director, Internal Communications & Corporate Affairs - Amwell

Isabelle Brenton, Head of Corporate Marketing & Communications - IPG Media Brands

Leah Gutstadt, Director, Internal Communications - Shutterfly

12:30 pm - 12:45 pm - Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up

Speakers

Adib Abrahim

Managing Director, Digital Strategy & Communications

American Airlines

Caroline Johns

Director of Internal Communications

Saatva

Meaghan Baumwald

Senior Director, Internal Communications

XPO

Brandi Chionsini

Senior Manager Internal Communications

Legal Zoom

JL Delayen

Omnichannel Communications Manager

Booz Allen Hamilton

