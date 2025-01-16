U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market and Competition Analysis, 2025-2030, Featuring Key Players - BD, IZI Medical Products, Johnson & Johnson Services, Argon Medical Devices, Spectra Medical Devices & More

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Type, Cause, and Site, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. cancer biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 20.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2025 to 2030. The growth of the U.S. cancer biopsy market is attributed to the rise in the adoption of biopsies based on multi-parametric magnetic resonance imaging and the increasing popularity of image-guided needle biopsies in precision medicine applications.







The liquid biopsy industry is anticipated to expand at an exponential rate in the coming years, wherein increasing investments and strategic initiatives by the companies involved in biopharmaceutical manufacturing & genomic data analysis are anticipated to play a central role. In April 2022, Global Brain invested in Craif, Inc. to develop a novel noninvasive urinary liquid biopsy for the early detection of cancer.



Furthermore, the advent of liquid biopsies, rising clinical implementation of biopsies, and advancements in quality & payment pertaining to genetic cancer diseases are the factors expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. The increasing prevalence of cancer and the growing geriatric population are also likely to fuel market growth.



Moreover, the advent of blood-based multi-cancer early detection (MCED) technologies is going to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. MCED represents a paradigm shift in how cancers will be diagnosed and treated in the future. The great promise of MCED is that it will enable clinicians to convert from screening a few cancers to screening individuals for many cancers.



Companies such as GRAIL, Exact Sciences Corporation are developing MCED tests. In addition, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) is looking at ways to study and evaluate MCED tests. NCI is currently designing clinical trials & other research opportunities for MCED tests, and recently issued a request for information from test developers on their readiness to participate in research initiatives.



Key companies operating in the U.S. cancer biopsy market have adopted several strategic initiatives to reinforce their market presence. Major undertakings by the market participants are mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, regional expansions, and new product launches. For instance, in April 2022, Medtronic entered into collaboration with GE Healthcare to address the increasing need for outpatient care. Under this initiative, customers can access financial solutions, extensive product portfolios, and exceptional services.



The fine-needle aspiration segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 32.2% in 2024, driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer and a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures.

The screening & monitoring segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024, attributable to the rising demand for regular health check-ups and early cancer detection.

The breast segment held a significant share of the market in 2024, driven by the rising incidence of breast cancer. As one of the most diagnosed cancers among women, breast cancer needs frequent diagnostic assessment, including biopsies, to determine the presence and stage of the disease.

