Growth Trends in the Animal Drug Compounding Industry, 2025-2030: Anti-Infective Agents, Anti-Inflammatory Agents, Hormones & Substitutes, CNS Agents, and Other Products

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Drug Compounding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product, Animal Type, Route of Administration, Dosage Form, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global animal drug compounding market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.45 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.29% from 2025 to 2030.

The key factors driving the market growth include a rise in pet adoption, huge animal healthcare spending, increased pet owner awareness regarding specialty pharmaceuticals, the high cost of branded veterinary products, pet humanization trends, and an increase in the demand for custom-made, compounded animal medications.







Animal Drug Compounding Market Report: Highlights

Based on animal type, the companion animals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of pet animals, the rise in animal expenditure, and the increasing demand for compounding medication for pet animals.

Based on products, the CNS agents segment dominated with a market share of around 33% in 2024, as CNS agents are the most frequently prescribed medication for treating neurological conditions such as changes in behavior, blindness, seizures, epilepsy, etc., in pets. Hormones & Substitutes is the fastest-growing segment with a rate of over 9% since it is better and more potent for hormonal imbalance treatment in animals.

Among routes of administration, the oral segment held the largest market share of more than 53 % in 2024, as oral formulations are the preferred, easy, and more acceptable route of drug administration. Whereas, topical is the fastest-growing segment among the routes of administration, with a growth rate of over 9.0% during the forecast period.

Based on dosage form, the suspensions segment accounted for the largest revenue share of about 49% in 2024, as suspensions were the most dispensed compounded dosage form for animals. The solutions segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of over 8% in the coming years owing to the several benefits of the solution compared to another solid dosage form. Solutions are usually more GI mucosa-friendly than solid dosage forms as they are more quickly absorbed. In addition, unlike suspensions, phase separation during storing is not an issue with solutions. Thus, solutions are expected to gain popularity during the forecast period.

North America attributed the largest share of about 40% of the market by region in 2024, owing to an increase in pet ownership together with rising animal health expenditure and high demand for animal drug compounding. While Asia pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 10% due to an increase in pet humanization, growing animal healthcare expenditure, and the availability of low-cost animal compounding medications.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.52 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.45 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Animal Drug Compounding Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. Animal Drug Compounding Market: Product Business Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Product Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Anti-infective Agents

4.5. Anti-inflammatory Agents

4.6. Hormones & Substitutes

4.7. CNS Agents

4.8. Other Products

Chapter 5. Animal Drug Compounding Market: Animal Type Business Analysis

5.1. Animal Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Animal Type Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Animal Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Companion Animal

5.5. Livestock Animal

Chapter 6. Animal Drug Compounding Market: Route of Administration Business Analysis

6.1. Route of Administration Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Route of Administration Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Route of Administration, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Oral

6.5. Injectable

6.6. Topical

6.7. Other Routes

Chapter 7. Animal Drug Compounding Market: Dosage Form Business Analysis

7.1. Dosage Form Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Dosage Form Segment Dashboard

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Dosage Form, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Suspensions

7.5. Solutions

7.6. Capsules

Chapter 8. Animal Drug Compounding Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, Animal Type, Route of Administration, and Dosage Form

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

8.4. North America

8.5. Europe

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.7. Latin America

8.8. MEA

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Participant Overview

9.2. Company Market Position Analysis

9.3. Company Categorization

9.4. Strategy Mapping

9.5. Company Profiles/Listing

9.5.1. WEDGEWOOD PHARMACY

9.5.2. Vimian

9.5.3. Pharmaca

9.5.4. Akina Animal Health

9.5.5. Triangle Compounding

9.5.6. Davis Islands Pharmacy and Compounding Lab

9.5.7. Custom Med Compounding Pharmacy

9.5.8. Central Compounding Center South

9.5.9. Wellness Pharmacy of Cary

9.5.10. Miller's Pharmacy

Chapter 10. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8l4zr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment