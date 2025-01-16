AI in Supply Chain Management Industry Research 2024-2030: Emerging Trends, Strategic Implications, Key Success Factors

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Supply Chain Management Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI in supply chain management market size was US$ 3.5 Billion in 2023 and is likely to grow at a dynamic CAGR of 30.3% in the long run to reach US$ 22.7 Billion in 2030.



The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of AI in supply chain management, enabling businesses to build more resilient supply chains through improved demand forecasting, risk management, and contingency planning. The pandemic highlighted the need for resilient supply chains capable of adapting to disruptions. The adoption of AI in supply chain management as businesses sought to improve resilience, visibility, and efficiency in the face of disruptions.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to remain the largest market for AI in supply chain management whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The region's significant share can be attributed to the presence of developed economies that prioritize enhancing existing supply chain solutions.



Additionally, key players in the industry, such as Microsoft Corporation, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., and IBM Corporation, contributed to this share.



Asia-Pacific's rapid economic growth, e-commerce expansion, large consumer market, increased adoption of advanced technologies, complex supply chains, and the need for cost optimization, resilience, and sustainability are the key reasons behind the region's fastest growth. Increasing adoption of deep learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies for applications in automotive, retail, and manufacturing industries in the Asia-Pacific region.



Software is expected to maintain its indisputable lead and is likely to grow at the fastest rate for the AI in supply chain management market during the forecast period



Software solutions can be customized to various supply chain functions, including demand forecasting, inventory management, transportation optimization, and quality control. The software can easily scale up or down to meet changing business needs, making it a flexible and cost-effective solution. AI software offers powerful analytics and insights critical for optimizing supply chain operations. Predictive analytics, real-time monitoring, and machine learning algorithms aid organizations in making data-driven decisions, improving forecasting, and enhancing operational efficiency.



Machine learning's adaptability, maturity, and data-driven approach establish it as the leading technology of the market



ML is inherently data-driven, making it well-suited for supply chain applications, which depend on large amounts of data to make informed decisions. ML can be scaled to handle large datasets and complex models, ensuring that it can meet the needs of even the largest businesses. NLP's ability to automate, analyze, and enhance textual data processing is driving its rapid growth in the AI supply chain management market. NLP-powered chatbots provide automated customer support by answering questions and resolving issues.



Supply chain planning is expected to remain the forerunner of the market throughout the forecast period



Supply chain planning deals with the major challenges of supply chain management, including demand variability, complexity, cost efficiency, risk management, and customer expectations. AI algorithms can analyze data to predict future demand, helping businesses optimize inventory and production planning. Supply chain planning is projected to experience rapid growth due to increasing complexity in global trade and the necessity for efficient, resilient supply chains to fulfill evolving customer demands and mitigate risks.



Manufacturing is projected to remain the dominant, whereas retail is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user of the market during the forecast period



The manufacturing industry is at the forefront of accepting Industry 4.0 initiatives, which highlight the use of AI, IoT, and automation to develop smart factories. These technologies improve productivity, flexibility, and efficiency, leading to increased AI adoption in supply chain management. Manufacturing creates large amounts of data, which AI can use to spot trends, optimize processes, and improve decision-making. The retail industry is expected to register the fastest growth in the upcoming years due to factors such as the rapid expansion of e-commerce, evolving consumer preferences, the necessity for real-time inventory management, and the digital transformation of the retail industry.

Competitive Landscape



The market is consolidated with the presence of a few players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product & service offerings, regional presence.

Recent Market JVs and Acquisitions:

In August 2024, Korber AG acquired Mercurygate International Inc. to deliver a comprehensive, innovative, and scalable supply chain execution portfolio by utilizing Mercurygate's capabilities of transportation management systems (TMS).

In March 2024, Blue Yonder acquired One Network Enterprises to strengthen its position as a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions.

In March 2024, ArcBest entered into a partnership with NVIDIA to improve supply chain management with new AI 'omniverse' products and services.

AI in Supply Chain Management Top Players

Microsoft Corporation, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Amazon.com Inc.

Google LLC

