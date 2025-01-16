Private 5G/4G Cellular Networks for Defense Infrastructure Spending Forecasts 2024-2030: Global Defense Sector to Invest $1.5 Billion in Private 5G/4G Cellular Networks by 2027

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private 5G/4G Cellular Networks for Defense, 2024-2030: Infrastructure Spending Forecasts" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report indicates that the cumulative spending on private 5G networks in the defense sector will reach $1.5 Billion between 2024 and 2027.

Private 5G and 4G LTE cellular networks - also referred to as NPNs (Non-Public Networks) in 3GPP terminology - are rapidly gaining popularity across a diverse range of vertical industries. The defense industry is no exception to this trend, with private cellular network solutions in the sector extending from permanent 5G networks at military bases and training facilities to satellite-backhauled portable cellular systems for warfighters at the tactical edge.

Alongside their use of specialized, proprietary communication systems, armed forces around the world are increasingly turning to adapted COTS (Commercial-off-the-Shelf) network solutions - especially those built on 3GPP standards - to reduce costs, expedite deployment timelines and support increasingly complex application scenarios. The U.S. DOD (Department of Defense) has recently published its strategy for deploying Open RAN-compliant private 5G networks at military installations in the United States and overseas territories. Supported by over $650 Million in funding over the past three years, several U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force bases already host on-premise 5G infrastructure for both experimental and operational use.

The Spanish Army and Navy have awarded multiple contracts - collectively worth $15 Million - to mobile operator Telefonica to supply standalone private 5G networks for army brigades on the move, armored systems and helicopter maintenance parks, naval bases, ships and marine infantry units. The Norwegian Armed Forces are utilizing a combination of defense-specific network slices and tactical private 5G networks to support their future mobile communications needs while the South Korean military is leveraging private 5G installations for smart naval base operations, runway safety management and XR (Extended Reality)-based training, including small unit tactics and firearm disassembly/assembly-related education.

Other examples range from the ZNV (Deployable Cellular Networks) program of the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) to the ADF's (Australian Defence Force) private LTE and 5G-ready networks for live and synthetic military training environments. The analyst predicts that global spending on private 5G and 4G LTE network infrastructure in the defense sector will grow at a CAGR of 21% over the next three years, collectively accounting for nearly $1.5 Billion between 2024 and 2027.

Some notable examples of operational deployments and ongoing projects are listed below:

As part of the ZNV (Deployable Cellular Networks) program, the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) have adopted a rapidly deployable cellular network solution to replace their legacy Tetrapol trunked radio system.

The Norwegian Armed Forces are utilizing a combination of defense-specific 5G network slices sourced as a managed service from commercial mobile operators and tactical private 5G networks to support their future mobile communications needs.

The Jordanian Armed Forces and Ministry of Interior are jointly investing over $10 Million to deploy a hybrid TETRA-LTE communications system to support both narrowband voice and broadband data applications.

As part of the Qatar MoD's (Ministry of Defense) LTE-5G program, the Signals Corps of the Gulf country's armed forces has deployed a nationwide wireless network for mission-critical communications.

The ADF (Australian Defence Force) relies on private LTE and 5G-ready networks to support wireless broadband communications for live and synthetic military training environments.

The South Korean military is leveraging private 5G installations for smart naval base operations, runway safety management and XR (Extended Reality)-based training, including small unit tactics and firearm disassembly/assembly-related education.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense plans to deploy local 5G networks across JSDF (Japan Self-Defense Forces) military installations to digitize rear-area operations, such as base security, and reduce the burden on personnel.

The Brazilian Army and state-level military police forces have installed private LTE infrastructure in strategic locations to facilitate high-availability and reliable broadband communications.

Private 5G/4G Cellular Networks for Defense: 2024 - 2030 - Infrastructure Spending Forecasts



This datasheet provides private 5G/4G infrastructure forecasts for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Infrastructure Submarkets

RAN (LTE & 5G NR Radio Access Network) Base Station RUs (Radio Units) DUs/CUs (Distributed & Centralized Baseband Units) Mobile Core (EPC & 5GC)

Transport Network

Technology Generations

LTE

5G

Cell Types

Small Cells

Macrocells

Regional Markets

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin & Central America

