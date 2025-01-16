Surgical Robot Systems Market and Competition Analysis, 2025-2030, Featuring Intuitive Surgical, THINK Surgical, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation & More

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Robot Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Component, Application, End Use, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surgical robot systems market size was valued at USD 11.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2025 to 2030.

Surgical robot systems are revolutionizing surgery, driven by significant factors such as technological progress, the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, improved outcomes, greater precision, and reduced human errors in operations. This development is a major advancement in medical technology, combining innovation with a commitment to enhancing the safety and efficacy of surgical operations. In July 2023, a study featured in the Journal of Hematology & Oncology revealed that basic medical nanorobots could advance to become more complex, performing various medical tasks directly in the bloodstream







Advancements in technology have played a significant role in driving the adoption of surgical robot systems. For instance, in April 2024, spaceMIRA, a surgical robot developed by Virtual Incision and the University of Nebraska, was sent to the ISS for remote testing. This space-focused version of Virtual Incision's miniaturized robotic-assisted surgery system, MIRA, is designed for compactness and convenience. The device's modifications allowed long-distance remote surgery, demonstrating significant advancements in medical technology.



The rising demand for minimally invasive procedures has been a key driver for adopting surgical robot systems. In July 2024, AcuSurgical completed its first clinical study with the Luca surgical robot for vitrectomy procedures. The study targeted the treatment of retinal diseases, affecting over 300 million worldwide, requiring precision only achievable by highly trained surgeons.



The ability to improve surgical outcomes for patients is one of the key drivers for surgical robot systems. For instance, in December 2023, a study published in Cureus stated that the benefits of surgical robot systems include improved patient outcomes, reduced complications, faster recovery time, cost-effectiveness, and enhanced surgeon experiences. In June 2024, Sovato announced the successful completion of distant robotic-assisted surgeries using the company's platform, highlighting surgeon confidence and showcasing a scalable solution for remote surgical procedures.



Surgical robot systems' potential to reduce human errors in the operating room is another significant driver for the market. In April 2024, an article in the Advanced Intelligent Systems Influence Series reported that a significant majority of 73.8% of 244 trainees, expressed a strong interest in having more opportunities for robotic surgery training. This is due to the growing belief in its critical importance for the future of surgical care.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.48 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.13 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Insights Landscape



Chapter 3. Surgical Robot Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook.

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. Surgical Robot Systems Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Surgical Robot Systems Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Surgical Robot Systems Market Component Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Surgical Robot Systems Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Component, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Surgical Robot

4.5. Surgical Robotic Accessories

4.6. Surgical Robotic Services

Chapter 5. Surgical Robot Systems Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Surgical Robot Systems Market Application Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Surgical Robot Systems Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Orthopedics

5.5. Neurology

5.6. Gynecology

5.7. Urology

5.8. Others

Chapter 6. Surgical Robot Systems Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Surgical Robot Systems Market End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Surgical Robot Systems Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Hospitals & clinics

6.5. Ambulatory surgery centers

Chapter 7. Surgical Robot Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

7.4. North America

7.5. Europe

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.7. Latin America

7.8. MEA

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

8.4. Company Profiles/Listing

8.4.1. Intuitive Surgical

8.4.2. THINK Surgical, Inc.

8.4.3. Smith & Nephew

8.4.4. Medtronic

8.4.5. Stryker Corporation

8.4.6. Zimmer Biomet

8.4.7. Medrobotics Corporation

8.4.8. Asensus Surgical US, Inc. (Formerly known as TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.)

8.4.9. Renishaw PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98p8x2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment