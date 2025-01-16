Growth Trends in the Thermoformed Plastics for Printing Market, 2025-2030: Key Insights for Display & Outdoor Signages, Promotional & Branding Products, Gaming Panels, and Other Applications

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoformed Plastics for Printing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product, Process, Application, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global thermoformed plastics for printing market size is anticipated to reach USD 67.77 million in 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2030. Rapidly increasing expenditure on advertisements from major economies, especially in the U.S., is projected to largely contribute to the growth in demand for thermoformed plastics for printing over the forecast period.





Thermoformed Plastics For Printing Market Report: Highlights

The polycarbonate segment held the dominant position in the market, with the largest revenue share of 34.3% in 2024, owing to its excellent plastic deformation without cracking and breaking, which makes it suitable for display and outdoor signage and gaming panels

The thick gauge thermoforming segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 49.2% in 2024. ABS, polycarbonate, HDPE, and polypropylene are the commonly used plastics with thick gauge thermoforming

The display and outdoor signages application segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to increasing demand in electronics application as protective films for LED and OLED displays

The North America thermoformed plastics for printing market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 52.1% in 2024

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $45.02 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $67.77 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Thermoformed Plastics For Printing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Thermoformed Plastics For Printing Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Application Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand Gap Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Thermoformed Plastics For Printing Market: Product Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Thermoformed Plastics For Printing Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Polycarbonate

4.1.2. High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

4.1.3. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

4.1.4. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

4.1.5. Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

4.1.6. Acrylic

4.1.7. Others

Chapter 5. Thermoformed Plastics For Printing Market: Process Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Thermoformed Plastics For Printing Market: Process Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Plug Assist Forming

5.1.2. Thick Gauge Thermoforming

5.1.3. Thin Gauge Thermoforming

5.1.4. Vacuum Snapback

Chapter 6. Thermoformed Plastics For Printing Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Thermoformed Plastics For Printing Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.1.1. Display & Outdoor Signages

6.1.2. Promotional & Branding Products

6.1.3. Gaming Panels

6.1.4. Others

Chapter 7. Thermoformed Plastics For Printing Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

7.1. Regional Snapshot

7.2. Thermoformed Plastics For Printing Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.3. North America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.6. Latin America

7.7. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Vendor Landscape

8.2.1. Company Categorization

8.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

8.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End Users

8.3. Competitive Dynamics

8.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

8.3.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles/Listing

8.4.1. Omega Plastics LLC

8.4.2. Productive Plastics, Inc.

8.4.3. Universal Plastics Group, Inc.

8.4.4. Aero-Plastics Inc.

8.4.5. Sulapac Oy

8.4.6. Sriyug Print Production

8.4.7. MANGALAM PLASTIC INDUSTRIES

8.4.8. HIP LIK

8.4.9. Zhejiang Sayeah Machinery Co. Ltd.

8.4.10. Desu Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

