Pet Mobility Aids Industry Eyes $2.88 Billion Opportunity by 2030: Growth Trends and Revenue Projections for Wheelchairs, Splints & Braces, Slings, Ramps & Steps, Prosthetics, Boots, Socks, and Other Products

The global pet mobility aids market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.71% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing number of pet adoptions, advancements in pet healthcare, and rising technological advancements are the major factors contributing to the market growth.







Pet Mobility Aids Market Report: Highlights

Based on pet type, the dogs segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 41% in 2024 owing to rising pet adoption and humanization of pets. The cats segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of cats and medical issues of cats, such as arthritis, obesity, and neurological disorders that lead to mobility issues

Based on product, the wheelchairs segment held the largest market share of 25.14% in 2024. The splints & braces segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The versatility and adaptability of pet wheelchairs, catering to various sizes and breeds, contribute to their widespread adoption

Based on distribution channel, the veterinary hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market share with 43.20% in 2024 owing to the availability of expert guidance and pet insurance options. The e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The rapid growth is attributed to its wide geographical reach

North America dominated the market owing to factors such as increasing the prevalence of cancer, high purchasing power parity, government support for quality healthcare, and availability of reimbursement. Rising pet ownership rates, increased awareness among pet owners, and advanced veterinary care facilities

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.95 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.88 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

