New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft Industry Research 2024-2032: Analysis of Technology Roadmaps, Evolution, Challenges, and Expected Breakthroughs in Each Powertrain System

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft - Market and Technology Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers detailed market forecasts, projecting the size of each aircraft powertrain type from 2023 to 2032, segmented by region and aircraft type, including commercial, military, and general aviation sectors. It provides an in-depth analysis of technology roadmaps, highlighting the evolution, challenges, and expected breakthroughs in each powertrain system.
The aviation industry is on the cusp of a revolutionary transformation with the emergence of sustainable and efficient powertrain systems. As the world shifts towards reducing the carbon footprint, the demand for innovative aircraft powertrains such as Battery Electric, Battery Hybrid, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powered, Liquid Hydrogen Powered, Cryogenic Powered, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Powered systems is poised to skyrocket.
Procurement insights delve into strategies, trends, and projections within both commercial and military aviation, offering a comprehensive view of purchasing dynamics. A regional analysis is also included, examining specific regulatory environments, infrastructure developments, and market opportunities that vary by locale.
Additionally, the competitive landscape section gives an overview of the key players, innovators, and new entrants, offering insights into the forces shaping the future of aircraft powertrains. This report equips stakeholders with the critical information needed to navigate the complexities of the aviation industry's evolving powertrain landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Trends and Insights
2.2 Main Findings
2.3 Key Conclusions
3 Technologies and Developments
3.1 Technology overview
3.2 Types of new powertrain systems for aircraft
3.2.1 Battery Electric
3.2.2 Battery Hybrid Electric
3.2.3 Hydrogen-Combustion
3.2.4 Hydrogen-Fuel Cell
3.2.5 SAF ready aero engine
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft Market Volume Distribution Over Forecast Period by Region
4.3 Main Market Players Overview
4.4 Leading products
4.4.1 Magni 350 and 650 EPU
4.4.2 Pipistrel's E-811
4.4.3 Safran ENGINeUST XL
4.4.4 Siemens SP200D
4.4.5 ZA600
4.5 Supply Chain overview
4.6 Critical raw materials
4.7 Critical technologies
5 Market Dynamics and Forecast Factors
5.1 Market Segmentation
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Trends
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Challenges
6 Country Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 USA
6.3 European Union Countries
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Brazil
6.7 United Kingdom
7 Market Forecast to 2032 by Region
7.1 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft Market by Region overview
7.2 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft market Region by Powertrain Systems overview
7.3 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft market Region by End-User overview
8 Market Forecast to 2032 by Powertrain Systems
8.1 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft Market by Powertrain Systems overview
8.2 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft market Powertrain Systems by Region overview
8.3 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft market Powertrain Systems by End-User overview
9 Market Forecast to 2032 by End-User
9.1 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft Market by End-User overview
9.2 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft market End-User by Region overview
9.3 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft market End-User by Powertrain Systems overview
10 Market Forecast to 2032 - Scenario II
10.1 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft Market by Region overview
10.2 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft Market by Powertrain Systems overview
10.3 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft Market by End-User overview
11 Impact Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Forecast Factors and Market Impact
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Airbus
12.2.1 Powertrain Solutions - Products and Services
12.2.2 Recent Developments and Contracts
12.2.3 SWOT Analysis
12.3 Boeing
12.4 Lockheed Martin
12.5 Northrop Grumman
12.6 Safran
12.7 Other Companies of Interest
12.7.1 ABB Ltd
12.7.2 Alstom S.A
12.7.3 BAE Systems
12.7.4 CPFL Energia SA
12.7.5 CropEnergies AG
12.7.6 ENEL Green Power SPA
12.7.7 Green Plains
12.7.8 Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corp Ltd
12.7.9 Honeywell Energy Solutions
12.7.10 Jiangsu Akcome Science & Technology Co, Ltd.
12.7.11 LanzaTech Global
12.7.12 Pacific Ethanol Inc
12.7.13 Renewable Energy Systems
12.7.14 Total Energies
13 Results and Conclusions
New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft Companies Featured
- AECOM
- ABB Ltd
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- Airbus Commercial Aircraft
- Alstom S.A
- Alta Devices
- Archer Aviation
- Aura Aero
- Aurora Flight Sciences Corp.
- Babcock International
- BAE Systems PLC
- Bell Textron
- Beta Technologies
- Blue Spirit Aero
- Boeing
- Bristow Group
- BRM Aero Bristell
- CDB Aviation
- Collins Aerospace
- Comco Ikarus.
- CPFL Energia SA
- CropEnergies AG
- Daher
- DARPA
- Dassault Aviation
- De Havilland Aircraft of Canada
- Destinus SA
- EasyJet
- Echodyne
- EHang
- Electra.aero
- Electron Aerospace
- Embraer
- ENEL Green Power SPA
- European Space Agency (ESA)
- Eve Air Mobility
- Eviation Aircraft
- Fokker Services
- Garmin International Inc.
- GE Aerospace
- General Electric
- GKN Aerospace
- GlobeNewswire - Aerospace
- Green Plains
- Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corp Ltd
- H55
- Heart Aerospace
- Honeywell Energy Solutions
- Horizon Aircraft
- Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV)
- Jetstream Aviation Capital
- Jiangsu Akcome Science & Technology Co, Ltd.
- Joby Aviation
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
- Leidos
- Leonardo
- Lilium
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Maeve Aerospace B.V.
- Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
- MTU Aero Engines AG
- NASA
- Natilus
- Neste
- Nidec Corporation
- NLR - Netherlands Aerospace Centre
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Pacific Ethanol Inc
- Pratt & Whitney (RTX)
- Raytheon (RTX)
- Reaction Engines
- RED aircraft
- Renewable Energy Systems
- Ricardo
- Rolls-Royce
- Safran S.A.
- SkyDrive
- Surf Air Mobility Inc
- Textron
- Thales
- Universal Hydrogen
- Urban Aeronautics
- US Navy
- Vaeridion
- Volocopter
- VoltAero
- Whisper Aero
- Wingcopter
- World Kinect Corporation
- Wright Electric
- Xeriant, Inc.
- ZeroAvia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ke3y6f
