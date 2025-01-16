$31.46 Billion Women's Health Diagnostics Industry Outlook, 2030: Government Funding and Rising Healthcare Investments Fuel Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Women's Health Diagnostics Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis by Application, End Use, and Region, 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global women's health diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 31.46 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.29% from 2025 to 2030. Rising adoption of point-of-care diagnostics and growing incidence of various chronic and lifestyle diseases are among the key factors stimulating the growth of the market. Besides this, introducing various awareness programs is also anticipated to work in favor the market during the forecast period.







Women's health diagnostics is witnessing high growth due to increased funding from various organizations. On the basis of end use, the market has been bifurcated into hospital & diagnostics centers and home. Hospitals and diagnostic centers accounted for a larger share in the market due to high number of visits to hospitals and more reliable detection.



The market in Asia-Pacific is likely to witness significant growth over the coming years. The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing investments in healthcare, growing focus of international device manufacturers on strengthening their distribution networks within the region, and epidemiological shift from infectious diseases to chronic diseases within regional boundaries.



Women's Health Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

Increasing investments by governments and private bodies and rising disposable incomes are driving market growth

Cancer accounted for the highest share in the market in 2024. The segment will register noteworthy growth during the forecast period owing to availability of early detection tests and government initiatives to tackle cancer

Prenatal testing is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the same period owing to rising prevalence of prenatal diseases, increasing maternal age, surging healthcare expenditure, and development of advanced diagnostic tests

Geographically, North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 46.21% in 2024. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance through 2030, thanks to widening base of diagnostic and imaging centers, mounting cases of cancer, growing awareness about fertility testing, and spiraling adoption of point-of-care testing devices

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $20.6 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.46 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Regional outlook

2.4. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Women's Health Diagnostics Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Prevalence of Various Health Conditions in Women

3.2.1.2. Growing Women Health Awareness

3.2.1.3. Technological Advancements in Diagnostics Equipment

3.2.1.4. Aging Women Population

3.2.1.5. Developing Global Healthcare Infrastructure

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of Access of Diagnostic Solutions

3.2.2.2. High Cost of Diagnostic Solutions

3.3. Women's Health Diagnostics Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Women's Health Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Women's Health Diagnostics Market, by Application, 2018 to 2030

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.4.1. Cancer

4.4.2. Infectious diseases

4.4.3. Osteoporosis

4.4.4. Pregnancy & fertility

4.4.5. Prenatal

Chapter 5. Women's Health Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, by End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market, by End Use, 2018 to 2030

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.4.1. Hospitals

5.4.2. Laboratory

5.4.3. Home care

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6. Women's Health Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Dashboard

6.2. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

6.3. North America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.6. MEA

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market Participant Categorization

7.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

7.4. Key Company Profiles

7.4.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.4.2. Hologic, Inc.

7.4.3. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

7.4.4. Abbott

7.4.5. BD

7.4.6. GE Healthcare

7.4.7. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.4.8. Aspira Women's Health

7.4.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.4.10. Cardinal Health, Inc.

