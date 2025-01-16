OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

BUFORD, Georgia, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (the “Company” or “OneWater”) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, January 30th, 2025, before the market opens. Following the release, the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

To access via phone, participants can use the dial in below:

Event: OneWater Marine Inc. Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, January 30th, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: (+1) 646 564 2877 or (+1) 800 549 8228 (North America Toll Free)

OneWater Marine will offer a live webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, at https://investor.onewatermarine.com/ where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay will also be available through February 6th, 2025 by dialing (+1) 646 517 3975 (US), (+1) 289 819 1325 (Canada), or (+1) 888 660 6264 (North America Toll Free), and entering access code 94147 #.

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium marine retailers in the United States. OneWater operates a total of 96 retail locations, 10 distribution centers / warehouses and multiple online marketplaces in 19 different states, several of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, finance and insurance products, parts and accessories, maintenance, repair and other services.