PurFi Global and Arvind Limited Announce Plans for State-of-the-Art Facility to Support the Sustainability Goals of Industry Leading Retailers to Use Rejuvenated Fibers in Fashion Apparel and Accessories

TULSA, Okla. and AHMEDABAD, India, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PurFi Global, a proven innovator in textile rejuvenation technology, and its joint venture partner, Arvind Limited, a global leader in textile manufacturing, announced plans for a significant manufacturing scaleup to support the sustainability goals of leading global fashion and design companies. Many brands and retailers have demonstrated leadership in advocating for a circular economy, committing to use 100% recycled or sustainably sourced materials by 2030.

The joint venture, PurFi Arvind Manufacturing India (PAMI), will activate ten production lines over the next four years with the construction of a state-of-the-art textile circularity facility in Gujarat, India. The site will launch operations with 3,500 metric tons plus a secondary line of 5,500 tons of rejuvenated fiber capacity annually, leveraging PurFi’s proprietary technology to convert textile waste into fibers. Designed with scalability and efficiency in mind, the facility has the capacity to expand to 10 large production lines over the next three years to meet the growing demand from global brands and retailers.

“We are committed to enabling leading brands and retailers to provide their customers with the best combination of fashion, quality, price and sustainability,” said Joy Nunn, Chief Executive Officer, PurFi Global. “Our ability to meet global demand for virgin-like rejuvenated fibers is unparalleled and is made possible through decades of innovation and a robust intellectual property portfolio. We have proven experience in transforming textile waste through our manufacturing sites in the U.S., along with an established joint venture, PurFi Manufacturing Belgium, which is at the forefront of textile upcycling on a global level with more than five years of rejuvenated fiber and fabric production.”

“With the significant commitment of major brands and retailers to purchase our high-quality rejuvenated fibers and the facility construction in India underway, we are poised to expand global operations exponentially, meeting the increasing demand from brands and manufacturers. Together with Arvind and our customers, we are committed to closing the textile loop, reducing waste and supporting impactful recycling technologies. We have a passion for innovation that will have a transformative impact based on significant investments - financial, technological, and personal - to change the world, one fiber at a time,” Ms. Nunn concluded.

Punit Lalbhai, Vice Chairman, Arvind Limited, commented, “Our organizations share a common value system with a commitment to address the pressing issue of textile waste while advancing sustainability goals. This partnership provides an innovative solution to tackle textile waste and also strengthens our commitment to being ‘Fundamentally Right.’ We are excited to work with PurFi’s ground-breaking technologies to drive the next phase of growth in textile manufacturing, while significantly reducing environmental impact. The circular economy is increasingly seen as essential for the future of the textile industry. By tackling textile waste, we are paving the way for a systemic shift that will benefit consumers, producers, and the planet.”

A Circular Future for the Textile Industry

Industry leading brands and retailers have been actively promoting circular business models and recycling innovation, including waste management and circularity, robust recycling infrastructure and extended producer responsibility systems.

The Circularity Gap Report Textiles, authored by Circle Economy urges “immediate action” to reduce the textile industry’s environmental impact.

The report found only 0.3% of the 3.25 billion tons of materials consumed annually by the textile sector come from recycled sources, and fossil-fuel-based synthetic fibres make up 70% of its raw materials.

PurFi’s Technological Edge in Textile Circularity

For more than twenty years, PurFi Global has been working with leading global brands to deploy its pioneering fiber rejuvenation technology, which produces high-quality rejuvenated fibers capable of meeting the exacting demands of the global textile industry. The process begins with the collection and automated sorting of textile waste, followed by the removal of elastomers, which otherwise render the fabric waste unusable. PurFi’s proprietary technology concludes with reverse spinning to create rejuvenated fibers.

This advanced process is applicable to a wide range of materials, including cotton, viscose, aramids, silk, linen, and many others, producing fiber qualities that match those of virgin materials. This unique combination of scalability and performance ensures manufacturers and brands can confidently integrate sustainable materials into their supply chains.

About PurFi Global LLC

PurFi Global is a sustainable technology company that specializes in rejuvenating industrial textile waste into virgin quality products utilizing significantly less water and less energy than virgin fiber production. PurFi contributes to the circular economy for the benefit of the planet, brands, and stakeholders. PurFi's proprietary technology is at the forefront of addressing the 92 million tons of global textile waste generated each year.

PurFi’s proprietary and proven closed-loop manufacturing process and solution is novel in the industry and encompasses multiple patents, over 150 registered process Trade Secrets and over 700 proprietary process recipes which have also been registered globally as Trade Secrets that relate to Textile Rejuvenation, Sourcing and a system that tracks the waste from origin to end product. Over the past two decades, PurFi’s technology has been used to process and repurpose textile waste for customers around the world. The Company has offices and operations in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Waregem, Belgium. For more information, please visit purfi.com or purfiglobal.com.

About Arvind Limited

Arvind is a textile to retail conglomerate with focus on textiles, apparels, advanced materials, environmental solutions, telecom and Omni-channel commerce. Arvind Limited is an integrated solutions provider in textiles with strong fibre to fashion capabilities for a global customer base. It is also a design powerhouse implementing innovative concepts and generating intellectual property. It ranks amongst the top suppliers of fabric worldwide. The company strives every day to create opportunities beyond conventional boundaries and believes that the possibilities are endless. For more information, please visit arvind.com.

About PurFi Arvind Manufacturing India (PAMI)

This joint venture, established in 2024 and based in Gujarat, India, combines the patented technology of PurFi Global with Arvind Limited, a company renowned for its manufacturing innovation. The joint venture leverages the strengths of both entities to transform textile waste into high-quality, circular fibers. The Gujarat facility exemplifies the shared vision of integrating sustainability into the fabric of the textile industry.

About PurFi Manufacturing Belgium

This joint venture, established in 2019 and based in Waregem, Belgium, combines the patented technology of PurFi Global with the Concordia Textiles Group’s extensive know-how of fabrics to contribute to textile upcycling on a global level. PurFi provides exclusive circular fiber technologies which transform textile waste into fibers that are equal or superior in all aspects to virgin materials. Also, PurFi brings its state-of-the-art fiber lineage system which tracks fibers from their origins to their final destination to provide accountability throughout the entire process from downstream manufacturers to upstream retailers. Founded in 1925, Concordia has a century of expertise in textile manufacturing and finishing as a completely vertically integrated textile manufacturer controlling the entire production flow from sizing and warp beaming over weaving, dyeing, printing, finishing, coating and laminating fabrics.

