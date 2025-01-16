Snow-ice tourism heats up in China's Mudanjiang City

MUDANJIANG, China, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With nearly 20 days to go before the 9th Asian Winter Games held in Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province. Mudanjiang, third-largest city of the province, is seizing the opportunity presented by the upcoming event to build itself to be a must-see destination for winter tourism.

Mudanjiang, known as the "Snow City," has garnered attention on social media due to its rich ice-and-snow resources, as well as its vibrant winter tourism scene. The city has long been investing in winter resources and offering abundant winter tourism products, aiming to transform these resources into a thriving economy.

Mudanjiang has been continuing to foster its tourism industry in recent years and regularly holds tourist activities, including an ice and snow festival and a winter fishing event.

According to the Mudanjiang Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, the city has introduced 15 boutique routes with 8 different themes to meet the diversified needs of the tourists. By designing routes, the city links itself, as well as the Snow Town, with Harbin and the Yabuli Ski Resort, one of China's premier ski resorts, to enable the tourists to experience the premium ice and snow destinations by following one route.

Known for its long winter season and unique mushroom-shaped snow formations, the Snow Town in the city, attracted over 500,000 visitors last winter. This winter, the town has expanded its offerings, providing even more activities for winter lovers.

"The scenery in the 'Snow Town' is especially beautiful. It's the first time I've seen such a thick layer of snow on the rooftops. It's stunning, and I really want to touch it. I like it here," said Wang Qiyao, tourist from Shanxi Province. This year, the city has seen a new wave of tourists, with travelers eager to experience the city's winter wonders.

Dubbed "a town pulled by trains," Hengdaohezi, located in the city, was originally established in the late 19th century when Russians built train maintenance workshops and other facilities there following the construction of the Chinese Eastern Railway.

Thanks to the 256 well-preserved Russian-style buildings built since then, including six under state-level protection, the exotic town has become a hot tourist destination, especially in winter, featuring captivating ice and snow resources.

At the Jingpo Lake scenic area in the city, tourists can enjoy the spectacular winter scenery of rime and see fish moving in mile-long nets dragged out of the frozen lake.

