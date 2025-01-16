Bitdeer Introducing ReMine: A New Feature for Transferring Idle Mining Machine Orders and Related Rights and Benefits

New York, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer launches its new feature, "ReMine," which offers a transparent transfer market for Bitdeer mining machine buyers and sellers. "ReMine" uses a peer-to-peer model crafted to meet users' needs for purchasing and transferring mining machines and related rights and benefits provided by Bitdeer. It enables flexible transfer of SEALMINER orders, SEALMINER priority purchase rights, and relevant rights and benefits. ReMine aims to provide users with a quick and hassle-free platform so that users can focus on what really matters: maximizing their mining potential.

 

Users can now easily access such functions through Bitdeer's official website and Bitdeer app.

