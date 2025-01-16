Commercial Amino Acids Markets Report 2024-2029: Growing Population Driving Demand, Increasing Use as Nutraceuticals, Expanding Uses Fueling Growth

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Amino Acids Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Commercial Amino Acids Market was valued at USD 31.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 42.8 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.10%.

This report on the global commercial amino acids market thoroughly analyzes the current state of the market, including market size, growth trends, and segmentation by product type and application. It explores critical drivers, challenges and opportunities that will affect the use of commercial amino acids. The report focuses on primary applications, namely animal feed, food flavoring and specialized uses. The report also provides insights into the competitive landscape by profiling major industry players and their strategic moves.





The market is undergoing significant growth, driven by several key factors. These include increasing demand across various sectors such as animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages. The growing awareness of the health benefits of amino acids, advances in production technology and ongoing research into new applications are fueling this expansion.

The growing emphasis on personalized nutrition and dietary supplements further enhances the market's dynamics. As companies continue to transform and explore new uses for amino acids, their market presence is strengthening, indicating a positive trend in the global commercial amino acids sector.



The report includes:

Characteristics of the 20 essential commercial amino acids encoded in the genetic code, their current and future applications, associated technologies, and leading manufacturers

Analyses of global market trends, with historic market revenue data from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, application and region

A look at the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the influence of macroeconomic factors

A Porter's Five Forces analysis and a global supply chain analysis

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices of leading companies

A review of recent patents and R&D activity related to bio-based commercial amino acids

Analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and venture funding

27 data tables and 35 additional tables

Profiles of Market Leaders

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $31.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $42.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

ADM

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Balchem Corp.

China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Kemin Industries Inc.

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.

Novus International Inc.

Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Vedan International (Holdings) Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Commercial Interests

Feed Fortification

Food Flavoring Agents

Specialty Uses

Dietary Needs and Amino Acids

Biologic Value of Amino Acid Mixtures

Recommended Daily Allowance

Amino Acid Metabolism

Properties

Chemical Structure

Isolation and Analysis

Microbiological Assay

Chromatographic Separation

Production Technology

Extraction

Fermentation

Microbiological Processes

Chemical D Synthesis

Enzymatic Conversion

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Increasing Use of Amino Acids as Nutraceuticals

Expanding Uses of Amino Acids

Growing Population Driving the Demand for Amino Acids

Market Restraints

Potential Side Effects of Amino Acid Consumption

Fake Nutritional Supplements Affect the Demand for Amino Acids

Market Challenges

Stringent Regulations

Labeling and Safety Standards

High Production Costs

Market Opportunities

Amino Acids in Cancer Treatment

Growth in Sports Nutrition and Fitness

Emerging Markets with Growing Disposable Incomes and Health and Wellness Awareness

Chapter 4 Regulatory Structure

Global Regulatory Framework

The U.S. FDA

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)

The Codex Alimentarius Commission

ASEAN Harmonization

Health Supplements Regulation (Singapore)

Regulatory Requirements for Different Applications

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Food Additives

Animal Feed

Quality Control and Manufacturing Standards

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)

Quality Assurance

Traceability and Labeling

U.S. Pharmacopoeia

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Metabolic Engineering and Synthetic Biology

High-throughput Screening and Fermentation Optimization

Continuous-Flow Biocatalysis

Advanced Chromatography Techniques

Hydroxy Amino Acids

Green Chemistry and Sustainable Production

Recent Developments

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Key Market Trends

Segmentation Breakdown

Commercial Amino Acids: Global Markets

Market Analysis by Product Type

Methionine

Lysine

Threonine

Tryptophan

Phenylalanine

Glutamic Acid

Cysteine

Aspartic Acid

Glycine

Alanine

Arginine

Proline

Leucine

Valine

Tyrosine

Other Amino Acids

Market Analysis by Application

Animal Feed Applications

Food Flavoring Applications

Specialty Uses Applications

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LATAM

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Market Share Analysis

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Commercial Amino Acids: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in the Commercial Amino Acids Market

Understanding the ESG Data

Chapter 9 Appendix

