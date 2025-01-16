OUPES Unveils the Exodus 1200: An Affordable, High-Performance Power Solution for Outdoor Enthusiasts

New York, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the excitement of CES 2025 in Las Vegas, OUPES is proud to announce the launch of the Exodus 1200, a versatile power station designed to meet the needs of adventurers, outdoor enthusiasts, and households seeking an efficient and reliable energy source. Aligning with the spirit of innovation celebrated at CES, OUPES continues its mission to make affordable, sustainable energy options through products that empower and inspire.

Powerful Features for Versatile Applications

The Exodus 1200 is built with a 992Wh capacity and a 1200W AC pure sine wave Inverter to deliver consistent and high-quality power for a variety of devices and appliances. This robust and portable energy source is perfect for scenarios such as camping, RV trips and emergency preparedness. Key features include:

● Boost Mode: Supports high-wattage appliances up to 1500W without overloading, ensuring seamless operation for demanding tasks.

● PD 140W USB-C Output: Rapidly charges laptops, tablets, and smartphones, keeping you connected wherever you go.

● Fast Dual Charging: Achieves 80% charge in just 72 minutes, minimizing downtime.

● Eco-Friendly Design: Utilizes advanced LiFePO4 battery technology with over 3,500 life cycles, delivering long-lasting and emission-free energy.

● Four Ways to Recharge: Recharge via AC, solar, car, or AC+solar for maximum versatility.

● Smart HD LCD Display: Provides real-time updates on power usage and status through an intuitive interface.

● New OUPES App: Allows users to monitor and control the device seamlessly from their smartphones.

In addition to its versatile features, the Exodus 1200 offers uninterruptible power supply (UPS) functionality with a response time of ≤20ms, ensuring a reliable backup during outages.

“OUPES envisions a world where energy flows effortlessly, empowering every home and journey while harmonizing affordability with sustainability,” said Martin, CEO at OUPES. “The Exodus 1200 exemplifies our commitment to providing accessible solar power solutions for those who value preparedness and adventure.”

A Commitment to Community and Sustainability

The launch of the Exodus 1200 also highlights OUPES’ dedication to giving back through its HELP Program , a community-focused initiative aimed at providing solar power to underserved households and individuals. With a vision of “a world where energy flows effortlessly,” OUPES donates 5% of sales to the HELP Program, extending affordable and reliable solar energy to those who need it most.

OUPES has been at the forefront of sustainable energy innovation, delivering reliable and affordable solar power to households and outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. Through groundbreaking products and community-focused initiatives like the HELP Program, OUPES envisions a future where energy is both accessible and sustainable for all.

The Exodus 1200 is available for purchase now, starting January 15th, 2025 on oupes.com and Amazon for $349.