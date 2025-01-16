Alzheimers Drugs Market Projected To Reach USD 12.26 Bn by 2032 | Key Players Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca, Eisai Co.Ltd.

United States, Phoenix, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspective Market Research is excited to announce the release of its newest report, "Alzheimers Drugs Market." This comprehensive analysis reveals that the global Alzheimers Drugs market, valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2023, is on a trajectory of significant growth, projected to reach USD 12.26 billion by 2032. This rising drive corresponds to a robust CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

Anti-Alzheimer drugs are developed to cure the disease by targeting at the underlying causes of Alzheimer’s such as the protein fragments that collect in the brain and form plaques. The prevalence of Alzheimer’s is rising owing to increasing ageing population globally, with more than 55 million people affected with dementia (Alzheimer’s accounting for 60–70% cases). High potential therapies which target amyloid-beta plaques and tau protein tangles (the key factors involved in causing the disease) have attracted substantial patient and healthcare attention, although competition remains high as this pipeline is already saturated.

Biotechnology convergence, personalized medicines and US FDA fast tracked therapies have created new opportunities for development & commercialization of therapeutics for this indication. By 2050, global dementia prevalence will triple due to rapid increase in ageing population hence there will be a strong demand for effective drugs in near future too. In 2023 an estimated 6.7 million Americans aged 65 and older were living with Alzheimer’s dementia implying necessity of continuous research & innovation within this space.

Key Industry Insights

How is the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease impacting healthcare systems and society?

The growing number of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) cases constitutes the main reason leading to the development of Alzheimer’s drugs. Because Alzheimer’s is a disease that mostly affects older people, it is the main reason behind the increase in demand due to the aging population. The current number of 6.7 million Americans aged 65 and above who suffer from AD will double up to 13.8 million by 2060, with no significant hastening of the relevant technological progress. At the global level, a thousand millions of people suffered dementia in 2020. This number will have doubled every 20 years, and it will have reached 139 million by 2050. Being one of the most popular causes of death, the number of deaths has had an increase of more than 145% in the period from 2000 to 2019. The economic effect is very high as the global cost had an increase from $818 billion to over $1.3 trillion in 2015 and is expected to go up to $2.8 trillion by 2030. These tendencies demonstrate the serious need for innovative medicine to face the successive healthcare and socio-eco consequences of AD.

What strategies can be employed to reduce the high research and development costs linked to Alzheimer's drugs and improve their accessibility?

The Alzheimer’s drugs market is grappling with major challenges, primarily due to the steep research and development costs tied to creating new medications. Developing treatments for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is not only costly but also a lengthy endeavor, often marked by high failure rates. The estimated total cost for an AD drug development program is around $5.6 billion, with an average timeline of 13 years from preclinical studies to FDA approval. In contrast, the cost of developing cancer treatments is about $793.6 million per agent, underscoring the significant financial strain unique to AD drug development. These extended timelines and hefty expenses discourage investment, as unsuccessful trials can lead to considerable financial losses. As a result, the high costs and associated risks serve as a significant barrier, hindering innovation and limiting the availability of effective treatments in the Alzheimer’s drugs market.

How can the development of Alzheimer's disease-modifying therapies be accelerated to address unmet medical needs and improve patient outcomes?

The development of therapies that modify Alzheimer’s disease (DMTs) offers a significant opportunity to tackle this pressing global health issue. Unlike treatments that only address symptoms, DMTs focus on slowing or stopping the progression of the disease by targeting harmful processes such as the buildup of amyloid-β (Aβ). In 2023, 79% of the 141 Alzheimer’s disease treatments in clinical trials were DMTs, which included six advanced anti-Aβ monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in Phase 3 trials. Two of these have received FDA approval, utilizing advancements in biomarkers to inform treatment decisions. However, there are challenges to overcome, such as ensuring timely diagnoses, providing equitable access to imaging and specialist care, and managing side effects. With dementia cases expected to reach 78 million worldwide by 2030, the need for innovative therapies will only grow. The potential market for DMTs is significant, fueled by their ability to enhance quality of life and alleviate the $2.8 trillion global economic burden of dementia, highlighting a crucial advancement in Alzheimer’s care. `

Key Manufacturers

Identify the main players and organizations in a particular industry or market that have a strong impact on its dynamics. Identifying these important individuals is crucial for acquisitive competitive positioning, market trends, and strategic opportunities.

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson (U. S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U. S.)

Roche (Switzerland)

Sanofi (France)

Eli Lilly and Company (U. S.)

Pfizer Inc. (U. S.)

AstraZeneca (United Kingdom)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (Japan)

Biogen (U. S.)

Amgen Inc. (U. S.)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel)

Lundbeck A/S (Denmark)

AbbVie (United States)

Other Active Players.

In October 2024, AbbVie acquired Aliada Therapeutics for $1.4 billion in cash, gaining access to an early-stage treatment for Alzheimer's after outbidding other competitors. Following the announcement, shares of the $330 billion drugmaker increased by 1%.

In April 2024, Eisai teamed up with BioArctic to assess BAN2802, a preclinical drug for Alzheimer's designed to enhance drug delivery to the brain. This research agreement provides Eisai with licensing rights after the data is reviewed, furthering their joint efforts to develop innovative brain-targeting technologies for Alzheimer's disease treatments.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Type:

Galantamine is expected to dominate the Alzheimer’s drugs market due to its established effectiveness in treating mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. As a cholinesterase inhibitor, Galantamine increases acetylcholine levels in the brain, which are essential for memory and cognitive function. Its unique ability to both inhibits acetylcholinesterase and interact with nicotinic receptors has made it a favorite among healthcare providers. Offered in both standard and sustained-release formulations, it improves patient adherence, thereby increasing its market share.

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy expected to lead in the distribution of Alzheimer’s drugs throughout the forecast period, driven by the high demand for specialized medications and the need for professional oversight. Newly diagnosed patients typically start their treatment in hospitals, making this channel essential. Many Alzheimer’s medications, particularly the new disease-modifying treatments that can have serious side effects, necessitate prescriptions, underscoring the critical role of hospital pharmacies. Increasing hospital visits among the elderly highlight the urgent need for accessible medications to ensure effective care.

By Region:

North America dominates the Alzheimer’s drugs market, representing 48% of the global share, largely due to its expanding elderly population. The region benefits from high-quality research, state-of-the-art facilities, and established pharmaceutical companies that adhere to FDA standards, all of which facilitate drug development. Furthermore, increased awareness of the disease, early diagnosis, supportive healthcare reimbursement policies, and robust patient advocacy efforts enhance the market's growth.

