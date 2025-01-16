Vantem Acquires Arris Manufacturing to Expand Capabilities, Meet Developer Demands for Cost-Effective, Sustainable Building Solutions that Improve Profitability

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantem, a trusted partner helping developers increase profitability by reducing project and financing costs with energy-efficient factory-built structures, today announced its acquisition of Clio, South Carolina-based Arris Manufacturing, a leader in off-site multi-family residential manufacturing. The acquisition is part of Vantem’s nationwide growth strategy to establish 20 plants in the U.S. through both new facilities and the acquisition of highly qualified modular factories.

This strategic acquisition broadens Vantem’s manufacturing capabilities to include multi-family structures and increases capacity to meet strong demand for the company’s energy-efficient builds in the Southeastern U.S. Vantem leverages proprietary technology to deliver cost-effective, sustainable building solutions to help developers improve profitability. The Company’s factory-built system lowers costs, enables faster project completion, and provides access to lower-cost capital to finance projects.

As part of Vantem, the Clio-based facility will build homes that meet the U.S. Department of Energy’s stringent ZERH standards, providing developers, builders, and homeowners with significant long-term cost savings while aligning with industry-leading sustainability practices.

“Today, we are taking a significant step forward in our mission of providing our developer partners with end-to-end solutions to increase profitability and achieve more,” said Chris Anderson, CEO of Vantem. “Arris' facilities and strong operating team will allow us to grow faster and deliver a complete suite of energy-efficient homes that include single-family and multi-family structures.”

In addition to adding another state-of-the-art factory to its portfolio, the Arris acquisition offers a transportation and logistics arm, and in-house architecture and engineering to Vantem’s capabilities. The factory will be known as “Vantem Clio” and joins Vantem’s suite of solutions that include the company’s single-family division in Lakeland, Georgia, Affinity , and a fully integrated, turn-key development and investment division that has pioneered community development through innovative capital structures, and the use of energy-efficient offsite construction applications.

“As the premier multi-family modular plant on the East Coast U.S., Arris Manufacturing has delivered on its mission to shape the future of smarter construction, with over 3 million square feet of projects,” said Andrew Miller, former COO of Arris Manufacturing and now Executive Vice President of Manufacturing at Vantem. “I look forward to bringing that experience to Vantem and incorporating its focus on energy efficiency, helping developers reduce costs through sustainable builds.”

