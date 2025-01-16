Global Uranium Scopes Geophysical Survey Plans in Wyoming Following Successful Datasets and Big Rock Engagement

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the initiation of its collaboration with Big Rock Exploration ("BRE") to scope out geophysical surveys for its uranium exploration claims in Wyoming. This engagement follows the signing of a Letter of Engagement with BRE last fall, further advancing the Company’s efforts to evaluate the potential of its strategically located claims.

Big Rock Exploration will assess the feasibility of conducting ground-based and UAV magnetic surveys across Global Uranium’s claim areas, focusing on developing the Company’s exploration strategy for roll-front uranium deposits. The proposed magnetic surveys would aim to map subsurface that are of importance in roll-front uranium systems, as they may influence the migration and deposition of uranium-bearing fluids. By delineating these structures, Global Uranium can continue improving its understanding of the local geological frameworks in each project area to identify high-priority drill targets. This initiative would build upon the radiometric datasets collected during the summer of 2024, which successfully identified zones of elevated gamma radiation on the Airline and Big Bend claims.

In addition to scoping geophysical surveys, Big Rock Exploration is performing a desktop review of the project areas, which consists of consolidating public geospatial data relevant to the project areas to address jurisdictional risk management, including land position, access, surface and mineral ownership, and any special management areas. A review of potential legacy and historical data sources within a buffer around the project areas will follow. Subsequently, potential data sources will be prioritized to ensure that high-value targets are efficiently addressed. The desktop program aims to provide a detailed understanding of the exploration landscape, further de-risking the project and enhancing the design of subsequent field surveys.

“The work in Wyoming is just beginning and we are excited to be working with Big Rock Exploration to build upon the successful datasets we saw with the radiometric surveys last summer,” said Ungad Chadda, CEO at Global Uranium. “We want to determine if combining radiometric and magnetic data will allow us to develop a more robust understanding of the subsurface environment, and provide us the tools we need to make informed decisions as we prepare for the next phase of exploration.”

Global Uranium and Big Rock Exploration will collaborate to define the scope and logistics of the geophysical surveys. The initial focus will include key claim areas in the Copper Mountain and Great Divide Basin Districts, with survey designs tailored to local geological and topographic conditions.

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration for the Company, and a Qualified Person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

For a discussion of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures at the NWA Project, please see its technical report entitled “NI 43-101 on the Northwest Athabasca Project Northern Saskatchewan Centered at: Latitude 59°24’00” N, Longitude 109°54’00” W”, with an effective date of June 27, 2024, which is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

