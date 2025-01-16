NEWTON GOLF Company to Showcase New Products from its Shaft and Putter Divisions at the PGA Show in Orlando

CAMARILLO, CA, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWTON GOLF Company (Nasdaq: SPGC) (“NEWTON GOLF” or the “Company”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, announces its participation in the 2025 PGA Show, taking place January 21-24 in Orlando, Florida. During the show, NEWTON GOLF Company will showcase its latest innovations from its respective Newton Motion Shaft and Newton Gravity Putter divisions.

From its Newton Motion shaft product line, the Company will highlight two new shafts for 2025: The Newton Fast Motion and Newton Motion LD Shafts.

The Newton Fast Motion Shafts: Designed for golfers seeking a lighter shaft that enhances swing speed while maintaining control and precision, they are ideal for players who are looking for added distance without sacrificing stability.



A new family of golf shafts within the NEWTON GOLF Company, the Newton Fast Motion shafts are constructed with advanced high-modulus Toray carbon fibers, known for their strength-to-weight radio. This innovative design reduces shaft weight by approximately 10 grams compared to the Motion series, enabling faster swing speed while maintaining tight dispersions and stability.

Newton Motion LD Shafts: Combining flexibility and stability, this innovative shaft provides a unique solution for players seeking to maximize distance and control. The Newton Motion LD Shaft was developed in response to trends observed on the World Long Drive Tour (WLD), where competitors have increasingly turned to more flexible shafts to achieve greater speed and distance. Traditionally, long drivers on the WLD Tour relied on stiff shafts, but recent experimentation has shown that a balance of flexibility and strength delivers superior results.



The Newton Motion LD Shafts blend the best of both worlds: The high flexibility of the 1-dot shaft, which is Newton Motion’s most flexible design, and the stability and lower spin of a 7-dot shaft, which is the stiffest. By combining these two extremes, NEWTON GOLF Company has created a shaft that delivers the speed players want with the control they need.

Also on display at the show will be the current full Newton Gravity putter line, including the Classic, the DEUCE, the DUKE, the DRAC and the PRISM - each highlighting the brand’s signature patented Ultra Low Balance Point (ULBP) and Center of Gravity (CG) technology.

On Tuesday, January 21, attendees can experience the performance of the Company’s new products firsthand at the PGA Show’s Demo Day, held at the Orange County National Golf Center.

From Wednesday, January 22, through Friday, January 24, NEWTON GOLF Company will continue to showcase its products at Booth #1405 in the Orange County Convention Center. Company representatives will be available to discuss the design philosophy behind their innovations and answer questions about the new shafts and putters.

“We are thrilled to participate in the PGA Show and to share our latest advancements with the golf community,” said Greg Campbell, NEWTON GOLF Company’s Executive Chairman. “This event provides a fantastic opportunity to connect with players, industry professionals, and partners as we continue to innovate and deliver products that elevate the game.”

All NEWTON GOLF products can be found on www.newtongolfco.com .

About NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company

NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company, is a technology-forward golf company that help golfers elevate their game. With a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, the Company’s innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts.

In consideration of its growth opportunities in golf shaft technologies, the Company expanded its manufacturing business in April of 2022 to develop the advanced Newton brand of premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company’s intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth.

The Company’s future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company’s websites, Club Champion retail stores, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.newtongolfco.com or on social media at @newtongolfco.com, @newtonshafts, or @gravityputters.

