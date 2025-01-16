HomeTrust Bank Named a 2025 America’s Best Workplace and Best Place to Work in Tennessee and Virginia

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) (“Company”), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank (“Bank”, “HomeTrust” or “HTB”), today announced that the Bank has been named a 2025 America’s Best Workplace as well as a Best Place to Work in Tennessee and a Best Place to Work in Virginia by Best Companies Group.

“At HTB we have been committed to creating a high performing regional community bank, and we believed the best way to achieve this goal was to become a regionally and nationally recognized best place to work,” said C. Hunter Westbrook, President & Chief Executive Officer. “This goal and our collective achievements highlight the commitment to fostering a culture where everyone feels valued, inspired, and empowered to succeed. I am convinced these continued recognitions directly correlate to the financial performance and success of the Bank.”

Since 2023, HomeTrust has been acknowledged by multiple organizations for the successful creation of a workplace culture that engages team members, fosters a sense of belonging, while establishing the Bank as a high-performing regional community bank. Those accolades include the Bank’s ranking in the Top 200 of Newsweek Magazine’s America’s Most Loved Workplaces® list, and certification as a Best Place to Work in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia by Best Companies Group. HTB has been recognized by American Banker as a 2024 Best Bank to Work For. Within the financial services industry, the Bank has received national recognition as a Top 50 Community Bank in S&P Global Market Intelligence’s annual rankings of 2023’s Best-Performing Large Community Banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion. HomeTrust also ranked in the top 100 of Forbes 15th Annual Best Banks list.

To receive these recognitions, companies completed a two-part survey process. The first part consisted of evaluating each company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics, worth 25% of the total evaluation. Second, an employee survey was conducted to measure actual employee experience which consisted of 75% of the total score. Best Companies Group used the combined scores to determine top companies.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had assets of $4.6 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), South Carolina (Greenville and Charleston), East Tennessee (Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville, and Morristown), Southwest Virginia (Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).

