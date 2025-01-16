Home Sleep Apnea Testing Market to Surge from USD 712.3 Million in 2025 to USD 966.1 Million by 2035 with a 3.1% of CAGR, driven by Rising Awareness and Advanced Diagnostic Solutions

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Home Sleep Apnea Testing Market is poised for significant expansion from USD 712.3 million in 2025 to a projected USD 966.1 million by 2035, reflecting a steady CAGR of 3.1%. This growth is driven by increasing awareness of sleep-related disorders and the advantages of home-based diagnostics over conventional sleep labs.

Advancements in portable diagnostic technology and increased accessibility of sleep apnea testing devices have fuelled market demand. Simultaneously, patients increasingly favour the convenience and cost-effectiveness of home sleep apnea tests, aligning with the healthcare trend toward decentralization and personalized care.

Additionally, the rise in lifestyle diseases and associated comorbidities like obesity and diabetes is a major contributing factor. These conditions significantly heighten the risk of sleep apnea, further driving the adoption of home testing solutions.

Moreover, favorable insurance policies and growing initiatives to integrate sleep health into broader preventive care programs continue to enhance the market outlook. The growing adoption of wearable and app-integrated sleep testing tools also signals a strong trajectory for innovation in this sector.

Regulations from regional regulatory bodies for the manufacturing of sleep apnea devices have recently made the sales of home sleep apnea testing become stiffer, which may provide a barrier for new home sleep apnea testing manufacturers.

Furthermore, demand for home sleep apnea testing is high, as it provides a wide range of information to the physician concerning the patient's breathing pattern. Various home sleep apnea testing devices, as well as well-equipped sensors and detectors, are available on the market, boosting the sales of home sleep apnea testing.

These sleep apnea diagnostic equipment frequently includes heart rate and oxygen capacity measurements. Due to its various applications, sales of home sleep apnea testing are expanding. Usually, home sleep apnea testing devices are capable of diagnosing obstructive sleep apnea, contributing to the home sleep apnea testing market share.

What is driving the demand for the Home Sleep Apnea Testing Market?

The demand for home sleep apnea testing has increased due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from obesity and chronic sinusitis. As a result, the rising prevalence of sleep apnea around the world has increased the sales of home sleep apnea testing in the recent decade.

In addition, home sleep apnea testing is a low-cost and simple way to identify sleep apnea. The cost-effectiveness of sleep apnea testing is a major driving force behind its rapid expansion of the home sleep apnea testing market.

Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies and coverage by private insurance service providers are likely to drive revenue growth by increasing the global sales of home sleep apnea testing.

Furthermore, the increased focus of modern fitness centers, rehabilitation centers, and yoga centers on educating people about sleep apnea would contribute to the growth of the home sleep apnea testing market share.

The results of home sleep apnea testing devices are not always reliable and can result in misleading measurements, which may limit the demand for home sleep apnea testing devices throughout the projection period.

What is the Regional Outlook of the Home Sleep Apnea Testing Market?

Due to the demand for home sleep apnea testing among the general public, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific area are likely to have the strongest development potential. North America is the leading region in terms of home sleep apnea testing market share, followed by Europe.

Due to the availability of advantageous reimbursement scenarios, European nations such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France are expected to provide the largest revenue share due to global sales of home sleep apnea testing devices.

As a result, Europe has become a center for manufacturers of home sleep apnea testing devices. The rise in the number of people suffering from sleep apnea, particularly in India and China, has fueled the sales of home sleep apnea testing devices.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Market Growth: From USD 712.3 million in 2025 to USD 966.1 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%.

From USD 712.3 million in 2025 to USD 966.1 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%. Key Drivers: Increasing prevalence of sleep disorders, technological advancements, and a shift toward patient-centric care.

Increasing prevalence of sleep disorders, technological advancements, and a shift toward patient-centric care. Technology Integration: Wearables and app-linked devices are reshaping the diagnostic landscape.

Wearables and app-linked devices are reshaping the diagnostic landscape. Regional Leaders: North America maintains dominance, while Asia-Pacific emerges as a lucrative region for expansion.

“The Home Sleep Apnea Testing Market is not just expanding; it's evolving. The shift toward patient empowerment and digital health integration is transforming this space into a cornerstone of modern healthcare. Providers must prioritize innovation and accessibility to maintain a competitive edge.” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Country-wise Insights









The section below provides an analysis of the home sleep apnea testing industry prospects for various nations. The report includes market demand analysis for important nations in numerous areas of the world, including North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.



Countries Value CAGR (2025 to 2035) United States 1.3% Germany 1.1% United Kingdom 2.6% Spain 1.9% China 3.8% India 4.1%

Regional Analysis of Home Sleep Apnea Testing Market

North America: Leading due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high awareness.

Leading due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high awareness. Europe: Strong growth attributed to government-backed initiatives and high prevalence of sleep disorders.

Strong growth attributed to government-backed initiatives and high prevalence of sleep disorders. Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region with increasing adoption of home healthcare solutions.

Fastest-growing region with increasing adoption of home healthcare solutions. Latin America & MEA: Emerging opportunities due to rising healthcare investments.

What technological advancements are expected to impact the home sleep apnea testing market?

Recent technological advancements are significantly impacting the home sleep apnea testing (HSAT) market, enhancing the accuracy, convenience, and overall effectiveness of sleep apnea diagnostics. Here are some of the key advancements:

1. Advanced Sensor Technology

Improved Measurement Precision: Modern HSAT devices are equipped with advanced sensors that provide better precision in measuring critical parameters such as respiratory effort, airflow, and oxygen saturation levels. These enhancements lead to more accurate detection and classification of apnea events.

Modern HSAT devices are equipped with advanced sensors that provide better precision in measuring critical parameters such as respiratory effort, airflow, and oxygen saturation levels. These enhancements lead to more accurate detection and classification of apnea events. Multi-parameter Monitoring: New devices can monitor multiple physiological signals simultaneously, including ECG, heart rate, and respiratory patterns, allowing for comprehensive assessments of sleep apnea.

2. Wearable Technology

Integration with Fitness Trackers: The growing adoption of wearable fitness devices that monitor sleep quality and breathing patterns is facilitating early detection of sleep apnea symptoms. These devices encourage users to seek formal diagnostic testing when irregularities are detected.

The growing adoption of wearable fitness devices that monitor sleep quality and breathing patterns is facilitating early detection of sleep apnea symptoms. These devices encourage users to seek formal diagnostic testing when irregularities are detected. Examples: Devices like the Belun Ring utilize AI to assist in diagnosing obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) by tracking vital signs and providing insights into sleep phases.

3. Cloud-Based Integration

Data Accessibility: The integration of HSAT devices with cloud-based platforms allows for easy data transfer and accessibility for healthcare providers. This enables real-time monitoring of patients and facilitates better communication between patients and healthcare professionals.

The integration of HSAT devices with cloud-based platforms allows for easy data transfer and accessibility for healthcare providers. This enables real-time monitoring of patients and facilitates better communication between patients and healthcare professionals. Enhanced Patient Management: Cloud solutions improve the efficiency of sleep apnea management by allowing clinicians to access patient data remotely, leading to timely interventions.

4. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Data Analysis: AI and machine learning algorithms are increasingly being used to analyze data collected from HSAT devices. These technologies enhance the clinical utility of home-based sleep studies by improving the accuracy of diagnoses and treatment recommendations.

AI and machine learning algorithms are increasingly being used to analyze data collected from HSAT devices. These technologies enhance the clinical utility of home-based sleep studies by improving the accuracy of diagnoses and treatment recommendations. Predictive Analytics: AI can help predict potential complications associated with sleep apnea based on collected data, allowing for proactive patient management.

5. Portable and User-Friendly Designs

Compact Devices: Recent advancements have led to the development of compact, portable HSAT devices that are user-friendly and easy to set up at home. This encourages more patients to undergo testing without the discomfort associated with traditional lab settings.

Recent advancements have led to the development of compact, portable HSAT devices that are user-friendly and easy to set up at home. This encourages more patients to undergo testing without the discomfort associated with traditional lab settings. Bluetooth Connectivity: Many modern HSAT devices offer Bluetooth connectivity, enabling seamless data transfer to mobile apps for easy tracking and monitoring by patients.

6. Regulatory Approvals for Innovative Devices

New Product Launches: The market has seen the introduction of innovative products like the AcuPebble device, which has received FDA approval for remote diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea. Such advancements expand the options available for at-home testing.





7. Increased Focus on Non-Invasiveness

Comfortable Testing Options: There is an ongoing emphasis on developing non-invasive testing methods that enhance patient comfort while still providing reliable diagnostic results.



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the home sleep apnea testing (HSAT) market is marked by increasing innovation and strategic collaborations, as manufacturers strive to strengthen their market positions.

Companies are focusing on launching cutting-edge products, such as next-generation wearable devices designed for non-invasive and accurate at-home sleep diagnostics, to meet rising consumer demand. Furthermore, partnerships with healthcare providers, technology companies, and digital health platforms are enhancing the integration of data, diagnostic precision, and ease of use for consumers.

Recent Industry Highlights in the Home Sleep Apnea Testing Market

May 2024: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. introduced a suite of innovative products, including advanced wearables, audio devices, and smart office tools. Key highlights included the launch of the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3 , the upgraded HUAWEI MateBook X Pro , and the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5"S , featuring the cutting-edge PaperMatte Display technology .

introduced a suite of innovative products, including advanced wearables, audio devices, and smart office tools. Key highlights included the launch of the , the upgraded , and the , featuring the cutting-edge . July 2023: ResMed announced its acquisition of Somnoware, a leading U.S.-based company specializing in diagnostics software for sleep and respiratory care. This acquisition underscores ResMed’s commitment to expanding its capabilities in advanced diagnostic solutions.

Key Players of Home Sleep Apnea Testing Industry

Apple Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ResMed Inc.

Samsung

Masimo

Alphabet Inc.

BioSerenity

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Garmin Ltd.

ZOLL Itamar Ltd.

Natus Medical Inc.

Compumedics Limited

SOMNOmedics AG

Advanced Brain Monitoring

Fossil Group, Inc.

Sleep Shepherd LLC

Key Segments of Home Sleep Apnea Testing Industry

By Product Type:

In terms of service, the industry is divided into wearable sleep screening devices, non-wearable sleep screening devices, smart sleep equipment, home polysomnography (PSG) devices, and others.

By Indication:

In terms of indication, the industry is divided into obstructive sleep apnea and central sleep apnea.

By Distribution Channel:

In terms of distribution channel, the industry is divided into offline sales and online sales.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

German Translation:

Der Markt für Heimtests zur Erkennung von Schlafapnoe wird voraussichtlich von 712,3 Millionen USD im Jahr 2025 auf voraussichtlich 966,1 Millionen USD im Jahr 2035 deutlich wachsen , was einer stetigen durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 3,1 % entspricht . Dieses Wachstum wird durch das zunehmende Bewusstsein für schlafbezogene Störungen und die Vorteile der Heimdiagnostik gegenüber herkömmlichen Schlaflaboren vorangetrieben.

Fortschritte bei der tragbaren Diagnosetechnologie und die zunehmende Verfügbarkeit von Schlafapnoe-Testgeräten haben die Marktnachfrage angekurbelt. Gleichzeitig bevorzugen Patienten zunehmend die Bequemlichkeit und Kosteneffizienz von Schlafapnoe-Tests zu Hause, was dem Trend im Gesundheitswesen hin zu Dezentralisierung und personalisierter Betreuung entspricht.

Darüber hinaus ist der Anstieg von Zivilisationskrankheiten und den damit verbundenen Begleiterkrankungen wie Fettleibigkeit und Diabetes ein wesentlicher Faktor. Diese Erkrankungen erhöhen das Risiko einer Schlafapnoe erheblich und begünstigen die Einführung von Heimtestlösungen zusätzlich .

Darüber hinaus verbessern günstige Versicherungspolicen und wachsende Initiativen zur Einbindung der Schlafgesundheit in umfassendere Vorsorgeprogramme weiterhin die Marktaussichten. Die zunehmende Verbreitung tragbarer und in Apps integrierter Schlaftestgeräte signalisiert ebenfalls eine starke Innovationskurve in diesem Sektor.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

Marktwachstum: Von 712,3 Millionen USD im Jahr 2025 auf 966,1 Millionen USD bis 2035, was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 3,1 % entspricht.

Von 712,3 Millionen USD im Jahr 2025 auf 966,1 Millionen USD bis 2035, was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 3,1 % entspricht. Wichtige Faktoren: Zunehmende Häufigkeit von Schlafstörungen, technologischer Fortschritt und eine Verlagerung hin zu einer patientenzentrierten Versorgung.

Zunehmende Häufigkeit von Schlafstörungen, technologischer Fortschritt und eine Verlagerung hin zu einer patientenzentrierten Versorgung. Technologieintegration: Wearables und mit Apps verknüpfte Geräte verändern die Diagnoselandschaft.

Wearables und mit Apps verknüpfte Geräte verändern die Diagnoselandschaft. Regionale Spitzenreiter: Nordamerika behält seine Vormachtstellung, während sich der Asien-Pazifik-Raum als lukrative Expansionsregion erweist.

„Der Markt für Schlafapnoe-Tests zu Hause wächst nicht nur, er entwickelt sich auch weiter. Der Trend hin zur Patientenermächtigung und zur Integration digitaler Gesundheitssysteme macht diesen Bereich zu einem Eckpfeiler der modernen Gesundheitsversorgung. Um ihren Wettbewerbsvorteil zu wahren, müssen Anbieter Innovation und Zugänglichkeit in den Vordergrund stellen“, sagtSabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Welche technologischen Fortschritte werden sich voraussichtlich auf den Markt für Schlafapnoe-Tests zu Hause auswirken?

Aktuelle technologische Fortschritte haben erhebliche Auswirkungen auf den Markt für Schlafapnoe-Tests zu Hause (HSAT) und verbessern die Genauigkeit, Benutzerfreundlichkeit und allgemeine Wirksamkeit der Schlafapnoe-Diagnostik. Hier sind einige der wichtigsten Fortschritte:

Fortschrittliche Sensortechnologie

Verbesserte Messgenauigkeit : Moderne HSAT-Geräte sind mit fortschrittlichen Sensoren ausgestattet, die eine höhere Präzision bei der Messung kritischer Parameter wie Atemarbeit, Luftstrom und Sauerstoffsättigung bieten. Diese Verbesserungen führen zu einer genaueren Erkennung und Klassifizierung von Apnoe-Ereignissen.

Moderne HSAT-Geräte sind mit fortschrittlichen Sensoren ausgestattet, die eine höhere Präzision bei der Messung kritischer Parameter wie Atemarbeit, Luftstrom und Sauerstoffsättigung bieten. Diese Verbesserungen führen zu einer genaueren Erkennung und Klassifizierung von Apnoe-Ereignissen. Überwachung mehrerer Parameter : Neue Geräte können mehrere physiologische Signale gleichzeitig überwachen, darunter EKG, Herzfrequenz und Atemmuster, und ermöglichen so eine umfassende Beurteilung der Schlafapnoe.

Tragbare Technologie

Integration mit Fitness-Trackern : Die zunehmende Verbreitung tragbarer Fitnessgeräte, die die Schlafqualität und das Atemmuster überwachen, erleichtert die Früherkennung von Schlafapnoe-Symptomen. Diese Geräte ermutigen Benutzer, sich bei festgestellten Unregelmäßigkeiten einer formellen Diagnose zu unterziehen.

Die zunehmende Verbreitung tragbarer Fitnessgeräte, die die Schlafqualität und das Atemmuster überwachen, erleichtert die Früherkennung von Schlafapnoe-Symptomen. Diese Geräte ermutigen Benutzer, sich bei festgestellten Unregelmäßigkeiten einer formellen Diagnose zu unterziehen. Beispiele : Geräte wie der Belun Ring nutzen KI, um bei der Diagnose von obstruktiver Schlafapnoe (OSA) zu helfen, indem sie Vitalzeichen verfolgen und Einblicke in die Schlafphasen geben.

Cloudbasierte Integration

Datenzugriff : Die Integration von HSAT-Geräten in Cloud-basierte Plattformen ermöglicht eine einfache Datenübertragung und Zugänglichkeit für Gesundheitsdienstleister. Dies ermöglicht eine Echtzeitüberwachung der Patienten und erleichtert eine bessere Kommunikation zwischen Patienten und medizinischem Fachpersonal.

Die Integration von HSAT-Geräten in Cloud-basierte Plattformen ermöglicht eine einfache Datenübertragung und Zugänglichkeit für Gesundheitsdienstleister. Dies ermöglicht eine Echtzeitüberwachung der Patienten und erleichtert eine bessere Kommunikation zwischen Patienten und medizinischem Fachpersonal. Verbessertes Patientenmanagement : Cloud-Lösungen verbessern die Effizienz der Schlafapnoe-Behandlung, indem sie Ärzten den Fernzugriff auf Patientendaten ermöglichen und so rechtzeitig eingreifen können.

Künstliche Intelligenz und maschinelles Lernen

Datenanalyse : KI- und maschinelle Lernalgorithmen werden zunehmend zur Analyse der von HSAT-Geräten erfassten Daten eingesetzt. Diese Technologien steigern den klinischen Nutzen von Schlafstudien zu Hause, indem sie die Genauigkeit von Diagnosen und Behandlungsempfehlungen verbessern.

KI- und maschinelle Lernalgorithmen werden zunehmend zur Analyse der von HSAT-Geräten erfassten Daten eingesetzt. Diese Technologien steigern den klinischen Nutzen von Schlafstudien zu Hause, indem sie die Genauigkeit von Diagnosen und Behandlungsempfehlungen verbessern. Predictive Analytics : KI kann anhand der gesammelten Daten dabei helfen, potenzielle Komplikationen im Zusammenhang mit Schlafapnoe vorherzusagen und so eine proaktive Patientenbehandlung zu ermöglichen.

Tragbare und benutzerfreundliche Designs

Kompakte Geräte : Jüngste Fortschritte haben zur Entwicklung kompakter, tragbarer HSAT-Geräte geführt, die benutzerfreundlich und zu Hause einfach einzurichten sind. Dies ermutigt mehr Patienten, sich Tests zu unterziehen, ohne die Unannehmlichkeiten, die mit herkömmlichen Laborumgebungen verbunden sind.

Jüngste Fortschritte haben zur Entwicklung kompakter, tragbarer HSAT-Geräte geführt, die benutzerfreundlich und zu Hause einfach einzurichten sind. Dies ermutigt mehr Patienten, sich Tests zu unterziehen, ohne die Unannehmlichkeiten, die mit herkömmlichen Laborumgebungen verbunden sind. Bluetooth-Konnektivität : Viele moderne HSAT-Geräte bieten Bluetooth-Konnektivität, die eine nahtlose Datenübertragung an mobile Apps ermöglicht und so die Verfolgung und Überwachung durch die Patienten erleichtert.

Zulassungen für innovative Geräte

Neue Produkteinführungen : Auf dem Markt wurden innovative Produkte wie das AcuPebble-Gerät eingeführt, das von der FDA für die Ferndiagnose von obstruktiver Schlafapnoe zugelassen wurde. Solche Fortschritte erweitern die Möglichkeiten für Tests zu Hause.

Verstärkter Fokus auf Nicht-Invasivität

Komfortable Testoptionen : Der Schwerpunkt liegt kontinuierlich auf der Entwicklung nicht-invasiver Testmethoden, die den Komfort des Patienten erhöhen und gleichzeitig zuverlässige Diagnoseergebnisse liefern.



Einblicke in Komponenten

Der Markt ist in Diagnosegeräte und -dienste segmentiert:

Geräte: Tragbare Monitore, Aktigraphiesysteme und Sensoren haben einen erheblichen Anteil. Bei fortgeschrittenen Modellen liegt der Schwerpunkt auf der Verbesserung des Patientenkomforts und der Genauigkeit.

Tragbare Monitore, Aktigraphiesysteme und Sensoren haben einen erheblichen Anteil. Bei fortgeschrittenen Modellen liegt der Schwerpunkt auf der Verbesserung des Patientenkomforts und der Genauigkeit. Dienstleistungen: Heimbasierte Diagnostik- und Beratungsdienste werden zunehmend rationalisiert und durch Telemedizinplattformen unterstützt.

Die wichtigsten Marktfaktoren für Wachstum, Trends und Chancen

Wachstumstreiber: Steigende Fettleibigkeitsraten, Aufklärungskampagnen und Innovationen im Bereich tragbarer Diagnostik.

Steigende Fettleibigkeitsraten, Aufklärungskampagnen und Innovationen im Bereich tragbarer Diagnostik. Trends: KI-gestützte Diagnostik und tragbare Geräte wecken das Interesse der Verbraucher.

KI-gestützte Diagnostik und tragbare Geräte wecken das Interesse der Verbraucher. Chancen: Expansion in Schwellenländer und Integration mit Telemedizinplattformen.



Wettbewerbsumfeld

Das Wettbewerbsumfeld auf dem Markt für Schlafapnoetests zu Hause (HSAT) ist von zunehmender Innovation und strategischen Kooperationen geprägt, da die Hersteller bestrebt sind, ihre Marktpositionen zu stärken.

Um der steigenden Nachfrage der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden, konzentrieren sich die Unternehmen auf die Einführung hochmoderner Produkte, wie etwa tragbarer Geräte der nächsten Generation, die für eine nichtinvasive und präzise Schlafdiagnostik zu Hause entwickelt wurden. Darüber hinaus verbessern Partnerschaften mit Gesundheitsdienstleistern, Technologieunternehmen und digitalen Gesundheitsplattformen die Datenintegration, die diagnostische Präzision und die Benutzerfreundlichkeit für die Verbraucher.

Mai 2024: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. stellte eine Reihe innovativer Produkte vor, darunter fortschrittliche Wearables, Audiogeräte und intelligente Bürotools. Zu den wichtigsten Highlights gehörten die Einführung der HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3 , des verbesserten HUAWEI MateBook X Pro und des HUAWEI MatePad 11.5"S mit der hochmodernen PaperMatte-Display-Technologie .

stellte eine Reihe innovativer Produkte vor, darunter fortschrittliche Wearables, Audiogeräte und intelligente Bürotools. Zu den wichtigsten Highlights gehörten die Einführung der , des verbesserten und des mit der hochmodernen . Juli 2023: ResMed gibt die Übernahme von Somnoware bekannt , einem führenden US-Unternehmen, das auf Diagnosesoftware für Schlaf- und Atemtherapie spezialisiert ist. Diese Übernahme unterstreicht ResMeds Engagement, seine Kapazitäten im Bereich fortschrittlicher Diagnoselösungen auszubauen.

Regionale Analyse des Marktes für Schlafapnoe-Tests zu Hause

Nordamerika: Führend aufgrund fortschrittlicher Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und hohem Bewusstsein.

Führend aufgrund fortschrittlicher Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und hohem Bewusstsein. Europa: Starkes Wachstum ist auf staatlich geförderte Initiativen und die hohe Prävalenz von Schlafstörungen zurückzuführen.

Starkes Wachstum ist auf staatlich geförderte Initiativen und die hohe Prävalenz von Schlafstörungen zurückzuführen. Asien-Pazifik: Am schnellsten wachsende Region mit zunehmender Nutzung von Lösungen für die häusliche Gesundheitspflege.

Am schnellsten wachsende Region mit zunehmender Nutzung von Lösungen für die häusliche Gesundheitspflege. Lateinamerika und MEA: Neue Chancen aufgrund steigender Investitionen im Gesundheitswesen.

Hauptakteure der Heim-Schlafapnoe-Testbranche

Apple Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ResMed Inc.

Samsung

Felder

Alphabet Inc.

BioSerenity

Royal Philips NV

Garmin Ltd.

ZOLL Itamar Ltd.

Born Medical Inc.

Compumedics Limited

SOMNOmedics AG

Erweiterte Gehirnüberwachung

Fossil Group, Inc.

Sleep Shepherd LLC

