Volatus Aerospace Selects Draganfly for Transformative Oil & Gas Exploration Pilot Project Using Volatus’ Advanced Bathymetric LiDAR Technology

Volatus also signs with Draganfly as a value-added reseller with a focus on strategic collaboration aiming to enhance efficiency, foster innovation, and unlock new growth opportunities in high-potential energy markets.

Saskatoon, SK, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an industry leader in drone technology and systems developer, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Volatus Aerospace (TSXV:FLT) (OTCQX:TAKOF) (FRANKFURT: ABB), a global provider of aerial solutions. This collaboration will address the growing demand for precision data acquisition in energy markets by integrating Volatus’ advanced Bathymetric sensor technology with Draganfly’s Heavy Lift Drone.

Draganfly’s Heavy Lift Drone, known for its ability to carry substantial payloads and operate with extended flight durations, combined with Volatus Aerospace’s Bathymetric LiDAR solutions, will enable precise mapping of underwater environments critical for oil and gas exploration. The integrated system will be utilized in pilot projects and demonstrations to showcase its advanced capabilities. These initiatives reflect both companies’ commitment to innovation and to addressing critical industry challenges in a responsible and efficient manner.

With the global offshore oil and gas exploration market expected to grow significantly, reaching over $104 billion by 2030 (source: Mordor Research), this collaboration positions Draganfly and Volatus Aerospace to deliver innovative drone-enabled solutions that enhance operational efficiencies while reducing costs for clients in the energy sector.

“Unlocking New Growth Opportunities”

Under the terms of the agreement, Volatus Aerospace will operate as an OEM approved dealer of Draganfly’s robust portfolio of multi-use UAV platforms, including the Heavy Lift Drone, Commander 3XL, and Apex Drones. These NDAA compliant drones will enrich Volatus’ current offerings, enabling more selection for its clients.

“We are excited to collaborate with Volatus Aerospace to extend the reach of our Heavy Lift Drone into new markets,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “This collaboration reinforces Draganfly’s focus on providing compliant, secure, and innovative drone systems to meet the evolving needs of high-growth sectors like energy and logistics.”

“This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to driving innovation in the oil and gas exploration industry,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “The collaboration brings together our expertise in UAV technology and Draganfly’s proven platforms, enabling us to offer cutting-edge solutions that address industry challenges and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

The partnership between Draganfly and Volatus Aerospace marks a significant step forward for both companies as they aim to capture a share of the expanding multi-billion-dollar UAV and energy markets. Through pilot programs, product demonstrations, and strategic deployments, the collaboration is expected to open new revenue streams while reinforcing the commitment of both organizations to creating value for shareholders.

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With deep technological and subject matter expertise and over 100 years' worth of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides meaningful aerial solutions for end users across various industries using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS or drones). We are committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through innovative, real-world aerial solutions.

About Draganfly:

Draganfly Inc. is a pioneer in drone technology and systems, providing quality, cutting-edge UAV solutions, software, and AI systems to revolutionize operations across public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, defense, and surveying. With over 24 years of innovation, Draganfly is recognized for its commitment to ingenuity, first-class service, and the ability to save time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit www.draganfly.com .

