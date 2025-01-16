North America Motorhome Market Forecasts 2024-2028, Featuring Berkshire Hathaway, Entegra Coach, GMC Motorhomes, Gulf Stream Coach, Nexus RV, REV Group, Triple E Canada & Winnebago Industries

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorhome Market in North America 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The motorhome market in North America is forecasted to grow by USD 4.50 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing adoption of RVs by different generations of consumers, integration of advanced technologies into caravan and motorhomes, and growth in global tourism. This study identifies the expansion and upgrades in product lines as one of the prime reasons driving the motorhome market in North America growth during the next few years. Also, launch of new electric RVs and increasing mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships by market vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the motorhome market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the motorhome market in North America covers the following areas:

Motorhome market in North America sizing

Motorhome market in North America forecast

Motorhome market in North America industry analysis

The motorhome market in North America is segmented as below:

By Application

Leisure activity

Business activity

By End-user

Direct buyer

Fleet owner

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motorhome market in North America vendors that include Berkshire Hathaway, Entegra Coach, GMC Motorhomes International, Gulf Stream Coach, Nexus RV, Pleasure Way Industries, REV Group, Thor Industries, Triple E Canada and Winnebago Industries.

Also, the motorhome market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Motorhome Market in North America 2018 - 2022

4.2 Application segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 End-user segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Chart on Application - Market share 2023-2028 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Leisure activity - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Business activity - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Application



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Direct buyer - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Fleet owner - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market opportunities/restraints



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Competitive Analysis

12.1 Companies profiled

12.2 Market positioning of companies

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Entegra Coach Inc.

GMC Motorhomes International

Gulf Stream Coach Inc.

Nexus RV

Pleasure Way Industries Ltd

REV Group Inc.

Thor Industries Inc.

Triple E Canada Ltd.

Winnebago Industries Inc.

