Smart Rings Market Forecasts 2024-2028, with Profiles of Femometer, iQibla, Jakcom Technology, McLear, MTG, Nuanic, Oura Health, Pi Ring, Rajmall Inventives, Ringly, Sleepon, TheTouch X and Wellnesys

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Rings Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thesmart rings marketsizeis forecast to increase byUSD 73,210.3at aCAGR of 31.2% between 2023 and 2028.

The global economy's digitization fuels market expansion, enhancing connectivity and efficiency. Technological advancements and the development of miniature active electronic componentsenable innovative solutions across industries. The emergence of low-powertransparent electronicsis also noteworthy, as it addresses the growing demand for energy-efficient devices. These factors collectively foster a favorable environment for market growth, promoting sustainability and enhanced performance in various applications.

As businesses adapt to these changes, the potential for growth remains robust. The increasing digitization of the global economy, technological advances, and the emergence of low-power transparent electronics are the key drivers of market expansion. These elements enable innovative solutions, improve performance, and promote sustainability across industries.

The market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of cutting-edge technology such as Bluetooth, accelerometers, gyroscopes, and heart rate monitors. Thesesensorsenable smart functions, allowing users to monitor health metrics like heart rate and sleep patterns in a fashionable way. Smart rings also support contactless payments, making offline channel transactions more convenient. The industry is expanding, with AI-enabled chatbots like ChatGPT enhancing user experience. Smart rings are not limited towearables but also integrate with smart home appliances and IoT devices. Reliable sources suggest that smartphone shipments and the popularity of smart accessories are driving the market for contactless transactions and monitoring.

Smart Rings, including the Nod Ring, are becoming essential accessories for individuals seeking to optimize their athletic performance and daily activities. The smart rings market is growing with the rise of wearable smart rings and health monitoring rings, blending technology with fashion. These rings offer fitness tracking, biometric authentication, and sleep monitoring capabilities. NFC smart rings enable seamless payments and smart ring technology enhances security. Fashionable smart rings, designed for both style and function, include connected rings that monitor health metrics and provide efficient, secure solutions for everyday use.

The report on the smart rings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the smart rings market covers the following areas:

Smart Rings Market sizing

Smart Rings Market forecast

Smart Rings Market industry analysis

The smart rings market is segmented as below:

By Technology

Bluetooth-enabled smart rings

NFC-enabled smart rings

By Application

Notifications

Security

Payment

Health and wellness

Data transfer

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart rings market vendors that include Circular, E Senses, Femometer, Guangdong Jiu Zhi Technology Co. iQibla, Jakcom Technology Co., McLear., MTG, Nuanic Oy, Origami Group, Oura Health, Pi Ring, Rajmall Inventives, Ringly, Sleepon, Smart Siren Technology, TheTouch X, Tokenize, Ultrahuman Healthcare and Wellnesys. Also, the smart rings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Smart Rings Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Technology segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Application segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Technology

6.3 Bluetooth-enabled smart rings - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 NFC-enabled smart rings - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Notifications - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Security - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Payment - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.7 Data transfer - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.8 Market opportunity by Application



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market opportunities/restraints



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Competitive Analysis

12.1 Companies profiled

12.2 Market positioning of companies

Femometer

iQibla

Jakcom Technology Co. Ltd.

McLear Ltd.

MTG Co. Ltd.

Nuanic Oy

Oura Health Oy

Pi Ring

Rajmall Inventives Pvt. Ltd.

Ringly Inc.

Sleepon

Smart Siren Technology Inc.

TheTouch X

Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Wellnesys

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqbj5h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.