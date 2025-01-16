Gold Nanorods Market Competitive Analysis 2024-2028 for American Elements, BBI Solutions OEM, CD Bioparticles, Cytodiagnostics, nanoComposix, NanoHybrids, Nanopartz, Sona Nanotech & Strem Chemicals

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold Nanorods Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gold nanorods market is forecasted to grow by USD 218.1 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by rising demand from medical industry for cancer treatment, growing consumer electronic industry, and development of ultra-light materials. This study identifies the rising trend of targeted drug delivery as one of the prime reasons driving the gold nanorods market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand from developing economies and preference for compact electronic devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the gold nanorods market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the gold nanorods market covers the following areas:

Gold Nanorods Market sizing

Gold Nanorods Market forecast

Gold Nanorods Market industry analysis

The gold nanorods market is segmented as below:

By Application

Medical

Diagnostics

Electronics

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gold nanorods market vendors that include American Elements, BBI Solutions OEM Ltd., CD Bioparticles, Cytodiagnostics Inc., Merck KGaA, nanoComposix, NanoHybrids Inc., Nanopartz Inc., Sona Nanotech Inc., and Strem Chemicals Inc.

Also, the gold nanorods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Gold Nanorods Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Application segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Medical - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.7 Market opportunity by Application



7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview



8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



9 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market opportunities/restraints



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks



11 Competitive Analysis

11.1 Companies profiled

11.2 Market positioning of companies

American Elements

BBI Solutions OEM Ltd.

CD Bioparticles

Cytodiagnostics Inc.

Merck KGaA

nanoComposix

NanoHybrids Inc.

Nanopartz Inc.

Sona Nanotech Inc.

Strem Chemicals Inc.

