Polyphenylene Oxide Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, Featuring SABIC, Asahi Kasei, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Ensinger, BASF, Solvay, LG Chem, Toray Industries, Covestro & Sumitomo Chemical

The global polyphenylene oxide market size is projected to reach USD 3.17 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2030.

Rising demand from end-user industries such as automotive and electronics & electrical. Globally, surging demand for electronic products such as outlet boxes, smoke detectors, and lighting is poised to boost the growth of the PPO market. Improving living standards coupled with increasing per capita disposable income is estimated to positively impact the market over the forecast years. Burgeoning automotive manufacturing in Latin America and Asia Pacific is expected to stimulate the growth of the market.







Rising consumer awareness regarding new technologies in emerging economies is anticipated to fuel the demand for advanced electronic components. Increasing trade of electronic devices among countries is anticipated to unfold immense growth opportunities for market players. Electronic components emerged as the leading application segment in the polyphenylene oxide market. Major products where electronic components are used are relay housings, pump housing/impellers, connectors, bobbins, circuit breakers, motor brush cards, coil encapsulation, fans and blowers, heat exchangers, thermostat housings, and large and small appliances.



Increasing PPO applications in the electrical and electronics industry such as TV output transformer, air conditioning control boxes, deflection yoke, and bobbins are slated to stoke the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is the leading regional market, with a global volume share estimated at over 47.7% in 2024. Favorable economic policies coupled with the entry of global plastic manufacturers are supporting the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. A well-established electrical & electronics manufacturing base in China, Taiwan, and South Korea coupled with a strong chemical manufacturing base in India is likely to trigger the adoption of polyphenylene oxide. China being the major market has witnessed tremendous growth in end-use industries.



Polyphenylene Oxide Market Report Highlights

The electronic components segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share, 31.8%, in 2024 and the domestic appliances segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific polyphenylene oxide (PPO) market dominated the global market with a market share of 47.7% in 2024.

The PPO market is moderately concentrated owing to the presence of both large as well as small players.

Some of the key companies present in the market are BASF, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Sumitomo Chemicals, Momentive Performance Materials, LyondellBasell, Polyplastics Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp. and Solvay.

