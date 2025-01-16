Yieldmo Debuts Bold New Brand Identity, Charting New Path for the Future of Advertising

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yieldmo has unveiled a brand new identity that reflects its commitment to combining creativity and curated media by delivering seamless, data-driven ad experiences that move people.

For over a decade, Yieldmo has pioneered high-impact ad formats with creative solutions, seamlessly powering the entire marketing funnel across Mobile App, Mobile Web, Desktop, and CTV. With this rebrand, Yieldmo’s identity is a reflection that extends beyond its roots in creative innovation – bringing focus to its platform that integrates proprietary data, AI, creative intelligence, inventory curation, and performance-driven execution, helping close the gap between programmatic advertising and measurable results.

“As our platform has matured, Yieldmo has become a leader in creative intelligence, curated media, and predictive technology, and we wanted a brand identity that celebrated the value we bring to clients,” said Lindsey DiGiorigio, CMO at Yieldmo. “Our rebrand isn’t about looking sleek and sophisticated – which it still very much does – but showing the unlimited potential of what we can accomplish. We want to stand out from the norms of ad tech and set the tone for the industry as a leader in driving creative and media results.”

To help bring this vision to life, Yieldmo partnered with Hey Beautiful Jerk (HBJ), a creative agency renowned for its bold, dynamic transformations. Together, they introduced a bold look, futuristic graphics, and clean motion, which are apparent across every facet of Yieldmo’s new identity. This extends to internal and external content, including a refreshed website and logo, slide templates, and marketing material.

Through this rebrand, Yieldmo remains committed to ensuring that all ads are human-centered and tailored and that they provoke emotions and actions. By merging creative intelligence with curated media, Yieldmo has a new identity that echoes its innovative success. It inspires meaningful connections between brands and consumers while offering publishers optimal monetization.

To learn more about the new Yieldmo, please visit www.yieldmo.com .

About Yieldmo

Yieldmo is an advertising platform that helps brands improve digital ad experiences through creative tech and AI, using bespoke ad formats, proprietary attention signals, predictive format selection, and privacy-safe inventory curation. Yieldmo believes all ads should captivate users and be tailored to their liking. We help brands deliver the best ad for every impression opportunity. Thanks to our advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), our proprietary measurement technology, and our close relationships with publishers, this vision is increasingly attainable.

Media Contact:

Haley Beney

haley@broadsheetcomms.com