A. Duie Pyle Strengthens Northeast Footprint with New Facility Opening in Pennsylvania

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 100-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces the opening of a new facility in Erie, Pennsylvania, further expanding its Northeast network.

Kicking off the year strong, the opening of this facility marks Pyle’s second expansion in 2025. With 32 facilities now in operation, Pyle reinforces its position as the region’s leading supply chain provider, increasing customer access to its full suite of supply chain services, including LTL, dedicated, warehousing & distribution and brokerage services.

Located at 3111 McCain Avenue., Erie, PA 16510, the facility includes 16 LTL service center doors set on 3.1 acres. The new location is strategically positioned to offer customers more flexible delivery and pick-up services in the Erie, Pennsylvania, and Jamestown, New York areas. Upon its opening, the facility added seven drivers, four freight handlers and two leaders, creating a total of 13 new jobs. By the end of 2025, the Erie location is projected to have over 25 employees.

“At A. Duie Pyle, we constantly seek growth opportunities not only to meet, but exceed customer demands and enhance service efficiency," said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle. “Establishing a presence in Erie will allow us to better serve our customers' evolving needs, drive economic growth and create new job opportunities for the local community.”

With two service expansions in Pennsylvania already this year, Pyle is set to create new opportunities and maintain a competitive edge in the fast-paced LTL market. These expansions highlight Pyle’s dedication to supporting ongoing growth in its home state, where the company was founded over a century ago.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.

Media Contact

Julia Cappiello

Uproar PR for A. Duie Pyle

julia.cappiello@moburst.com