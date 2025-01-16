Rayotec Limited Announces Transition from Commercial to Residential Markets for its Professional-grade Electric Underfloor Heating

Sunbury on Thames, Surrey, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Rayotec, a leading UK company specialising in Electric underfloor heating, is happy to announce the recent expansion of its electric underfloor heating supply and installation service from the commercial to the residential markets. This will enable homeowners to enjoy professional-grade underfloor heating technology in the comfort of their homes.

With a steadfast belief in the democratisation of professional-grade electric underfloor heating technology, the NICEIC-approved underfloor heating specialist makes luxury underfloor heating accessible (with systems starting from £90.99) by now providing residential customers with a range of solutions, including DIY kits with smart thermostats, as well as support in underfloor heating installation and maintenance.

“We have been established for over 35 years and have undertaken countless installations and supplied thousands of kit systems to commercial, trade and domestic customers,” said a spokesperson for Rayotec. “With such a strong track record, it is comforting to know that you will be looked after by an experienced team who can offer complete support for the full lifetime of your Electric underfloor heating systems.”

Leveraging the company’s unique position as both a commercial and residential underfloor heating expert, Rayotec’s shift to the residential market offers the same underfloor heating technology used in prestigious projects, such as the V&A Museum, luxury hotels and Manchester Town Hall, but now in homes of all sizes.

From Electric heating mats and loose cable systems to complete underfloor heating packages with smart controls, Rayotec brings its commercial expertise to residential customers at cost-effective, accessible prices. The professional-grade underfloor heating systems offer a more stable heating experience from the floor’s surface and, unlike radiators, are less prone to cold spots or drafts.

This clutter-free heating option guarantees a clean and minimal look while maximising heat efficiency. It can be easily controlled through thermostats to ensure the perfect home ambient temperature. Electric floor warming can also be cost effective to run due to the insulation under the heating mats, which results in a reduction in warm-up times and running costs compared to an uninsulated floor.

Boasting an impressive track record in both commercial and residential underfloor heating, Rayotec ensures its electric underfloor heating only uses the highest quality products at the most competitive prices and is easy to install.

“With such a great quality product at such good value combined with Rayotec’s extensive technical knowledge and after-sales service, our electric underfloor heating systems have been chosen by both private customers and trade customers, including flooring companies, builders, developers and conservatory companies,” furthered the spokesperson for Rayotec.

Whether searching for Electric UFH suitable for tiles, vinyl, engineered wood, laminate and carpet floors or loose cable kits for more flexible installation needs, the award-winning company’s expert team of advisers and installers offers advice on selecting the best underfloor heating system for each project and can also arrange a full installation service if required.

Rayotec encourages homeowners interested in upgrading their heating system to fill out the contact form provided online to begin experiencing more efficient, cost-effective and luxurious underfloor heating today.

About Rayotec Limited

Established in 1987, Rayotec Limited is an award-winning, UK-based family business that specialises in the supply and installation of electric and warm water underfloor heating, as well as the maintenance and repair of domestic and commercial PV and thermal solar systems. With over 35 years of experience, a highly skilled team, and an impressive selection of prestigious customers, such as Ocado, Facebook (META), Cambridge University, Hilton & Netflix, Rayotec Limited has become renowned for its significant contributions to the industry.

More Information

To learn more about Rayotec Limited and the recent transition of its electric underfloor heating supply and installation service from the commercial to the residential markets, please visit the website at www.rayotec.com.

