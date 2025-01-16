Starbox Unveils StarboxAI-IntelliContentCreate, an AI-Powered Content Creation Platform, to Support 180 Degrees Brandcom in its Advertising Business

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) ("Starbox" or the "Company"), a service provider of cash rebates, advertising, and payment solutions, announces the launch of StarboxAI-IntelliContentCreate by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Starbox Technologies Sdn. Bhd. (“Starbox Technologies”). The AI-powered content creation platform is designed to improve the way businesses and creators generate high-quality content. The Company also plans to support 180 Degrees Brandcom Sdn Bhd (“180 Degrees Brandcom”), an indirect (51% owned) subsidiary of Starbox, in its advertising business with the platform. 180 Degrees Brandcom is a 4A advertising agency that offers digital marketing, advertising consulting, and design services.

About StarboxAI-IntelliContentCreate

StarboxAI-IntelliContentCreate is expected to offer:

Intelligent Copywriting : By generating marketing copy, blog posts, and social media content, this feature is expected to help users produce consistent and high-quality content efficiently, saving both time and resources.



: By generating marketing copy, blog posts, and social media content, this feature is expected to help users produce consistent and high-quality content efficiently, saving both time and resources. AI-Powered Visual Design : Providing users with AI-driven suggestions for creating branded visuals, presentations, and social media posts, this feature is expected to provide a seamless and creative design process that simplifies workflows and enhances overall productivity.



: Providing users with AI-driven suggestions for creating branded visuals, presentations, and social media posts, this feature is expected to provide a seamless and creative design process that simplifies workflows and enhances overall productivity. Advanced Video Creation: Integrating StarboxAI - ViPro module for AI-assisted professional-quality videos editing and special effects, this feature is expected to enable brands to produce visual content quickly, catering to the growing demand for video marketing.





Supporting 180 Degrees Brandcom

With the launch of StarboxAI-IntelliContentCreate, Starbox plans to support 180 Degrees Brandcom with the platform to foster innovative advertising, by delivering personalized, timely, and effective campaigns that leverage the potential of AI-driven insights and automation.

Automated Creative Generation: Leverages AI to tailor creative content such as text, images, and videos, to specific audiences. This process can craft personalized content based on input prompts, delivering copywriting efficiently.



Leverages AI to tailor creative content such as text, images, and videos, to specific audiences. This process can craft personalized content based on input prompts, delivering copywriting efficiently. Personalized Design Assistance : Automates the creation of design elements that resonate with different demographics, streamlining the creative process and eliciting engagement.



: Automates the creation of design elements that resonate with different demographics, streamlining the creative process and eliciting engagement. Dynamic, Context-Driven Campaigns: StarboxAI-IntelliContentCreate and StarboxAI-IntelliDistribute can dynamically adjust content based on real-time data to enhance relevance and engagement.



StarboxAI-IntelliContentCreate and StarboxAI-IntelliDistribute can dynamically adjust content based on real-time data to enhance relevance and engagement. Efficiency and Time-Saving: Significantly saves content creation time by streamlining research, ideation, production, and distribution. It also optimizes campaigns in real-time through performance analytics, enhancing results without manual adjustments.



Mr. Lee Choon Wooi, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Starbox, commented: “The launch of StarboxAI-IntelliContentCreate reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for businesses and creators. By introducing this AI-powered content creation platform, we aim to transform the way businesses generate high-quality, engaging content. This tool is designed to enhance productivity, creativity, and audience engagement. By integrating StarboxAI-IntelliContentCreate into 180 Degrees Brandcom’s operations, we aim to deliver more personalized, impactful, and efficient advertising campaigns. As we continue to explore the potential of AI in advertising, we remain focused on driving business success and unlocking new opportunities for growth across industries.”

About Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Malaysia, Starbox is a technology-driven, rapidly growing company with innovation as its focus. Starbox is aiming to be a comprehensive technology solutions provider within Southeast Asia and also engages in building a cash rebate, advertising, and payment solution business ecosystem, targeting micro, small, and medium enterprises that lack the bandwidth to develop an in-house data management system for effective marketing. The Company connects retail merchants with retail shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebates offered by retail merchants on its GETBATS website and mobile app. The Company also provides digital advertising services to advertisers through its SEEBATS website and mobile app, GETBATS website and mobile app and social media. The Company also provides payment solution services to merchants. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.starboxholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “assesses,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. References and links (including QR codes) to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

