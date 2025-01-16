Panel Filters Market to Reach USD 12.3 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Air Quality Control | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Panel Filters Market Size was valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The Panel Filters market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing concerns over air quality, particularly in urban areas, and stringent government regulations on air pollution control in industrial and automotive sectors. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) continues to enforce stricter air quality standards, pushing industries to adopt more efficient filtration systems. Technological advancements in filter materials, including synthetic fibers and activated carbon, have significantly enhanced the performance and durability of Panel Filters, making them more cost-effective and sustainable. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported a rise in industrial adoption of filtration systems in 2023, reflecting the impact of environmental regulations. The automotive industry also increasingly relies on high-efficiency Panel Filters to meet emission standards, while manufacturers integrate these filters into HVAC systems to improve indoor air quality. This growing awareness of clean air's importance in residential, commercial, and industrial settings further drives the demand for advanced filtration technologies across multiple sectors.





Key Players:

Donaldson Company (PowerCore Air Filtration, Ultra-Web Filters)

AAF International (Air Filters, Gas Turbine Filters)

Mann+Hummel (Provent Air Filters, Cabin Air Filters)

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Purotex, Microglass Filters)

Parker Hannifin (Parker Filtration Systems, Parker Air Filtration)

AFPRO Filtration Group (Ventilation Filters, Industrial Filters)

Camfil AB (F7 HEPA Filters, Gas Phase Filtration)

Filtration Group (Air and Gas Filters, Liquid Filters)

3M (3M Filtrete, 3M Clean-Flow Air Filters)

Ikerlan (Air Filtration Solutions, Carbon Filters)

Lennox International (PureAir Filters, HEPA-UV Air Purifiers)

Daikin Industries (Daikin Air Filters, Daikin Gas Filters)

Koch Filter (HVAC Filters, High-Efficiency Filters)

Donaldson Filtration Solutions (Filter Elements, Dust Collectors)

Sullair (Air Intake Filters, Industrial Filters)

TACMINA (Air Filters, Water Filters)

Vokes Air (Vokes Filters, High-Performance Filters)

Nederman (Air Cleaners, Dust Collector Filters)

Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Filtration Media, Air Filtration Materials)

Dwyer Instruments (DF-Filter Series, Air Pressure Filters)

Panel Filters Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 12.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.1% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Disposable Panel Filters, Reusable Panel Filters

• By Material (Fiberglass, Synthetic, Others)

• By Application (Residential, Non-residential) Key Drivers • Increasing public consciousness of air quality drives the market growth.

Segment Analysis

In 2023, Reusable panel filters dominated the panel filters market with a share of approximately 69% in 2023, primarily due to their cost-effectiveness, environmental sustainability, and extended lifespan. Unlike single-use filters, reusable filters can be cleaned and reused, reducing the need for frequent replacements and lowering long-term operational costs. This makes them especially attractive for cost-conscious environments, such as commercial and residential settings. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainability and waste reduction has further driven the demand for reusable filters, as they help minimize the environmental impact associated with disposable alternatives.

What are the growth factors of the Panel Filters market?

Growing awareness of health risks from poor air quality, especially in urban and industrial areas, is driving demand for effective air filtration systems, including Panel Filters, supported by stricter government air quality standards.

Innovations in filter materials, such as nanofibers and activated carbon, have improved the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of Panel Filters, boosting market growth.

Stricter emission regulations are prompting increased adoption of Panel Filters in industries and automotive sectors to meet compliance, contributing to market expansion.

Revenue Distribution and Growth Projections for Panel Filters by Application

In 2023, the revenue from different applications of Panel Filters was diverse, with the residential sector contributing notably due to heightened concerns about indoor air quality. The automotive industry also played a significant role, influenced by the implementation of stricter emission regulations. The HVAC sector, essential for air quality control in both residential and commercial spaces, is expected to experience the fastest growth. This can be attributed to the rising demand for energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable solutions. Other areas, though contributing less, are also anticipated to see steady growth in the coming years, driven by broader industry needs for efficient filtration systems.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, Asia Pacific dominated and accounted for the largest market share of approximately 48%, driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization. Air pollution and environmental sustainability have become pressing challenges in the region, making efficient air filtration solutions in both residential and commercial sectors essential. With stringent air quality regulations in countries like China, India, and Japan, industries such as automotive, HVAC, and manufacturing have increasingly adopted advanced filtration technologies. The growing middle class and rising disposable incomes have further fueled demand for clean air solutions, particularly in urban areas. Additionally, the rapid growth of construction and industry in the region has increased the need for panel filters to protect workplaces, commercial buildings, and public infrastructure from airborne contaminants. As governments enforce stricter clean air regulations and industries strive to comply with environmental laws, the Asia Pacific region remains a dominant player in the panel filter market.

The Panel Filters market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory, driven by factors such as increasing demand for air quality solutions, technological advancements, and regulatory pressures in various sectors. As consumer awareness rises, industries such as automotive and healthcare are expected to adopt more efficient filtration systems. Key developments in the market from 2022 to 2024 have showcased the expansion of market players across diverse regions, especially in North America and Europe.

Recent Developments

In 2024, Parker Hannifin Corporation introduced its ChromGas Hydrogen Fuel (H2F) and Zero Air Gas (ZAG) generators, designed to enhance the performance of gas chromatography instruments in laboratory environments.

introduced its ChromGas Hydrogen Fuel (H2F) and Zero Air Gas (ZAG) generators, designed to enhance the performance of gas chromatography instruments in laboratory environments. In 2023, Camfil AB concentrated on enhancing its air filtration solutions for HVAC systems to address the increasing demand for improved indoor air quality.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Key Vendors and Feature Analysis, 2023

5.2 Performance Benchmarks, 2023

5.3 Integration Capabilities, by Software

5.4 Usage Statistics, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 List of Major Companies, By Region

6.2 Market Share Analysis, By Region

6.3 Product Benchmarking

6.3.1 Product specifications and features

6.3.2 Pricing

6.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.4.1 Marketing and promotional activities

6.4.2 Distribution and Supply Chain Strategies

6.4.3 Expansion plans and new product launches

6.4.4 Strategic partnerships and collaborations

6.5 Technological Advancements

6.6 Market Positioning and Branding

7. Panel Filters Market Segmentation, by Type

7.1 Chapter Overview

7.2 Disposable Panel Filters

7.3 Reusable Panel Filters

8. Panel Filters Market Segmentation, by Material

8.1 Chapter Overview

8.2 Fiberglass

8.3 Synthetic

8.4 Others

9. Panel Filters Market Segmentation, by End-use industry

9.1 Chapter Overview

9.2 Residential

9.3 Non-residential

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

