Altus Group’s Jorge Blanco Recognized as a 2025 CRE Tech Influencer by GlobeSt.

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate (“CRE”), is proud to share that its Chief Commercial Officer, Jorge Blanco, has been named a 2025 CRE Technology Influencer by GlobeSt., a prominent publication for CRE professionals.

Since joining Altus in 2021, Jorge has played a pivotal role in reshaping the Company’s strategic focus to deliver innovative advanced analytics that empower clients to better understand and anticipate factors influencing performance and risk. His substantive contributions to the Company’s offer roadmap well-position Altus to lead CRE asset intelligence and revolutionize the industry with predictive analytics that uncover future trends. Under Jorge’s leadership, Altus is bringing new innovations to market, providing CRE professionals with instant access to trusted, reliable, data-driven insights into asset performance. Among these advancements is ARGUS Intelligence, the Company’s latest offering, which delivers comprehensive asset, portfolio, and benchmark management solutions to optimize performance.

“This recognition is a testament to our talented team across the globe,” said Jorge Blanco, CCO of Altus. “Our access to top CRE experts, industry-leading technology, and comprehensive datasets positions us uniquely within the industry to address its most pressing challenges. I look forward to continuing on this journey of powering new analytics capabilities that provide our clients with a clear picture of the industry landscape.”

“Jorge’s leadership has been key to keeping Altus at the forefront of a rapidly evolving market,” said Jim Hannon, CEO of Altus. “This acknowledgment is well-deserved; it highlights his exceptional contributions to Altus and his broader impact on advancing the PropTech sector.”

GlobeSt. is a premier publication for CRE professionals. According to GlobeSt., this year’s award series spotlights the CRE experts that guide companies in managing processes through their technological expertise and their ability to quickly adapt. The winners have made a significant impact in the marketplace by introducing new and/or improved technology applications, driving industry advancement through their contributions, the vast successes they’ve racked up, or the innovations and best practices they’ve introduced to their business.

To see the full list of 2025 CRE Tech Influencers, click here.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 1,900 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Elizabeth Lambe

Director, Global Communications, Altus Group

(416) 641-9787

Elizabeth.Lambe@altusgroup.com