CNH brands win two Good Design Awards

Basildon, January 16, 2025

Product designs from CNH’s global construction brands CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction have been honored with two Good Design Awards. The awards, founded 75 years ago, have become a global benchmark for design excellence and are determined by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd.

“These Good Design awards are recognition of our Design team’s role in producing the CASE 580EV Backhoe Loader and New Holland Construction W40X Electric Power. Their styling matches the innovation within the machines,” said David Wilkie, Head of Industrial Design at CNH.

Our Winners



CASE was recognized for the 580EV Electric Backhoe Loader – the industry’s first production-ready, purpose-built electric backhoe loader. This recognition emphasizes CASE's commitment to innovation and sustainability, offering a sustainable alternative in the construction industry. The 580EV features a sleek design with electric blue decaling, ergonomic controls, and an operator-focused cab equipped with an 8-inch touch screen that ensures ease of use and efficiency on the job site. CASE sets a new standard for safe and efficient construction equipment with its advanced safety features such as adjustable strobe lights.

The New Holland Construction W40X Electric Power – the brand’s new compact wheel loader – was recognized for its innovative styling that complements its engineering prowess. The seamless integration of aesthetics and functionality sets a new benchmark in the design of construction equipment. The W40X special edition created by CNH’s Industrial design team features a 'Clean Blue' design with the iconic New Holland leaf symbol, showcasing advanced alternative propulsion technology. New Holland's innovative design continues to push the boundaries, marrying enhanced performance with visual appeal.

Attachments