Fitness Tracker Market Growth Trends Analysis 2025-2030, with Competitive Analysis of Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, HYPE, Samsung, Fossil Group and Huawei Technologies

The global fitness tracker market size is estimated to reach USD 162.8 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2025 to 2030.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and heart diseases is one of the major drivers of the fitness tracker market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately more than 1 billion people in the world are obese, and they estimate that by 2050, the number of less healthy people would increase up to 167million.







The pandemic of COVID-19 impacted the market positively. It has led to awareness with respect to health and fitness, thereby resulting in an increase in the adoption of fitness trackers. Furthermore, the market players had introduced specific tracking indications during the pandemic to capture the growing market demand and changing consumer requirements. For instance, Fitbit, Inc., in 2020, launched Sense with ECG monitor, SpO2 level monitor and stress management features for catering to the growing demand.



Fitness Tracker Market Report Highlights

The smartwatch segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 48.5% in 2024. Modern smartwatches have advanced sensors, including gyroscopes, accelerometers, GPS, electrocardiogram (ECG) capabilities, and heart rate monitors.

In 2024, the online distribution channel segment dominated the global market with a share of 65.1%.

In 2024, North America held the highest revenue share of 41.7% owing to the rise in awareness and adoption of fitness trackers.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to have the highest rate of growth in the regional market from 2025 to 2030 as a result of the high adoption of fitness trackers in the working-class population.

The running application segment held the maximum revenue share of 22.8% in 2024. High competition and consumer preferences have led to the availability of most of these applications in the majority of fitness tracking.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

