Kuehn Law Encourages ENFN, EDBL, OMIC, and JWN Investors to Contact Law Firm

Enfusion, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Clearwater Analytics. The purchase price is $11.25 per share, delivered in an approximately equal mix of cash and stock.

Edible Garden AG, Incorporated has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent(LOI) to acquire Narayan and its subsidiaries. Under the LOI, Edible Garden will issue common stock to Narayan’s shareholders in exchange for full ownership, with Narayan’s shareholders expected to hold a majority of Edible Garden’s shares post-transaction.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Deerfield Management Company L.P. for $20.00 per share. Upon completion, Singular Genomics will become a private company.

Nordstrom, Inc. has entered into a merger agreement with Erik, Pete, Jamie Nordstrom and other members of the Nordstrom family and El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. for $24.25 in cash per share. The Nordstrom Family will hold majority ownership post-transaction.

