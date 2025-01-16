Sono Group Subsidiary Becomes First in Germany to Receive National Type Approval for Solar Integration on Vehicles

New York, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solar technology company Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCD) (hereafter referred to as “Sono Group” or the “Company”, parent company to Sono Motors GmbH or “Sono Motors”), is proud to announce that Sono Motors has become the first company in Germany to receive National Type Approval (Teiletypgenehmigung, TTG) for vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (ViPV). This national certification for the Solar Bus Kit represents a significant step forward in sustainable mobility and underscores the Company’s leadership in advancing clean energy solutions.



The Solar Bus Kit is a retrofit solution designed to integrate photovoltaic modules directly onto the roofs of buses, providing a practical, efficient way to reduce diesel consumption and CO2 emissions. The energy generated feeds into the vehicle’s electrical system, boosting energy efficiency and helping operators lower operational costs while meeting environmental goals.



This significant milestone was achieved after extensive testing and collaboration with the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt, KBA) and the Technical Inspection Association (TÜV). The certification is a confirmation from the national authority that the Solar Bus Kit meets all EU safety, environmental and conformity of production requirements. The Company expects the National Type Approval to set a precedent for the approval of its ViPV solutions across Europe and other regions that adhere to the Economic Commission for Europe (ECE) standards. This approval simplifies the process of obtaining road approval in these markets, paving the way for the broader adoption of our ViPV technology.



Accelerating Growth and Customer Benefits



The National Type Approval means customers can benefit from:

● Streamlined Approval Processes: Simplified documentation and inspection procedures, eliminating the need for individual certifications.

● Regulatory Compliance: Compliance with safety and environmental standards for vehicles equipped with the Solar Bus Kit.

● Cost and Time Savings: Streamlined approval processes expected to reduce expenses and accelerate the timeline for customers to get their vehicles on the road.



“This national certification marks a pivotal milestone for Sono Group as we accelerate the commercialization of solar mobility in the technology market,” said George O'Leary, Managing Director and CEO of Sono Group. “The German Federal Motor Transport Authority’s general operating approval for our Solar Bus Kit demonstrates our commitment to cutting-edge innovation and sustainable solutions. We expect this achievement to not only solidify our market leadership in vehicle-integrated photovoltaics but to also unlock significant growth opportunities to scale our product globally and drive measurable impact across the transportation industry.”



Looking Ahead



By achieving this approval, Sono Group is laying the foundation for scaling its solar technology across diverse transportation markets. Recognized for its contributions to climate-friendly mobility, the Solar Bus Kit represents a transformative solution for fleet operators looking to achieve sustainability goals efficiently and affordably. As the Company advances its vision of creating solar-powered vehicles for commercial use, it remains committed to delivering value to its customers and shareholders while driving a cleaner, greener future.



ABOUT SONO GROUP N.V.

Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCD) and its wholly owned subsidiary Sono Motors GmbH are on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every commercial vehicle solar. Our disruptive solar technology has been developed to enable seamless integration into all types of commercial vehicles to reduce the impact of CO2 emissions and pave the way for climate-friendly mobility. For more information about Sono Group N.V., Sono Motors, and their solar solutions, visit sonogroupnv.com and sonomotors.com. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, BlueSky, Truth Social, and X.





