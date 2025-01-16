Global Healthcare Sector Embraces Modular Solutions, Projecting 16.4% CAGR Through 2028

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Construction Market in Healthcare Sector 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The modular construction market in healthcare sector is forecasted to grow by USD 10.85 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by increase in demand for customizable healthcare construction, cost-effectiveness of modular construction in healthcare sector, and need for expansion of healthcare infrastructure. This study identifies the rise in usage of modular construction in healthcare sector post COVID-19 pandemic as one of the prime reasons driving the modular construction market in healthcare sector growth during the next few years. Also, government initiatives for improvement of healthcare sector and rising demand for technologically advanced hospitals will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the modular construction market in healthcare sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the modular construction market in healthcare sector covers the following areas:

Modular construction market in healthcare sector sizing

Modular construction market in healthcare sector forecast

Modular construction market in healthcare sector industry analysis

The modular construction market in healthcare sector is segmented as below:

By Type

Permanent modular construction

Temporary modular construction

By Application

Civil use

Military use

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading modular construction market in healthcare sector vendors that include Black Diamond Group, BMarko Structures, Commercial Structures Corp., Cotaplan, Elite Systems GB, EPACK Polymers, Fero International, MCC Group London, Midlands Portable Buildings, Modulaire Group, Modular Genius, Modulus Housing, MTX Contracts, POL R Enterprises, Premier Modular Group, Pressmach Infrastructure, Ramtech Building Systems, Red Sea International, Rheinmetall, Triumph Modular, Vanguard Healthcare Solutions and Wilmot Modular Structures.

Also, the modular construction market in healthcare sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2023

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Modular Construction Market In Healthcare Sector 2018-2022

5.2 Type segment analysis 2018-2022

5.3 Application segment analysis 2018-2022

5.4 Geography segment analysis 2018-2022

5.5 Country segment analysis 2018-2022



6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on the global modular construction market in healthcare sector



7 Five Forces Analysis



8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Type

8.3 Permanent modular construction - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Temporary modular construction - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Market opportunity by Type



9 Market Segmentation by Application

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Application

9.3 Civil use - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Military use - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 Market opportunity by Application



10 Customer Landscape



11 Geographic Landscape

11.1 Geographic segmentation

11.2 Geographic comparison

11.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.7 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.8 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.11 India - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.14 Australia - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.15 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.16 France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.17 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



12 Drivers, Challenges, Opportunity & Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

14.2 Company ranking index

14.3 Market positioning of companies

Black Diamond Group

Cotaplan

Elite Systems GB

EPACK Polymers

MCC Group London

Midlands Portable Buildings

Modulaire Group

Modulus Housing

MTX Contracts Ltd.

POL R Enterprises Inc.

Premier Modular Group

Pressmach Infrastructure

Ramtech Building Systems

Red Sea International Co.

Vanguard Healthcare Solutions

