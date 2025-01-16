Construction Fire Protection Materials Industry Analysis Report 2024-2030 - Growth in Data Centers and Critical Infrastructure Propels Demand

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Protection Materials in Construction - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fire Protection Materials in Construction was estimated at US$7.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$14.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the Fire Protection Materials in Construction market is driven by multiple factors, including increased construction activity, regulatory compliance demands, technological advancements in fire-resistant materials, and a heightened focus on building safety and sustainability. The global surge in high-rise and large commercial construction, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, has fueled demand for fire protection materials that meet stringent building codes and fire safety standards. As construction projects become more complex and involve diverse building environments, the need for specialized materials that can adapt to unique structural requirements is rising.



Technological innovation in fire protection, such as intumescent coatings, fire-resistant composites, and eco-friendly insulation, has expanded the range of solutions available, making it easier for builders to integrate fire safety into their designs without compromising aesthetics or environmental goals. Additionally, regulatory enforcement of fire safety codes is pushing companies to adopt compliant materials, especially in high-risk buildings like hospitals,



What Are Fire Protection Materials and Why Are They Essential in Construction?



With rapid urbanization and the development of high-rise structures, demand for fire protection materials is growing, especially in regions with strict building codes and safety regulations, such as North America, Europe, and parts of Asia-Pacific. The construction of high-risk facilities, such as industrial plants, oil refineries, and airports, also requires advanced fire protection measures, further driving the need for specialized materials that enhance fire safety. As modern construction projects focus on safety, durability, and compliance, fire protection materials are becoming essential components of building design and structural planning.



How Are Technological Advancements Enhancing Fire Protection Materials in Construction?



Technological advancements in material science and fire protection engineering are revolutionizing fire protection materials, making them more effective, versatile, and environmentally friendly. Innovations in fire-resistant coatings, such as intumescent paints, enable materials to expand when exposed to heat, creating insulating barriers that protect underlying structures. These coatings are increasingly used in steel structures, as they can delay structural failure by insulating against extreme temperatures.

Other developments include fire-resistant gypsum boards and concrete additives that enhance structural fire performance, providing effective fire barriers for walls and floors. These materials not only meet regulatory standards but also offer aesthetic flexibility, as they can be integrated into various architectural designs without compromising visual appeal.



Additionally, environmentally sustainable fire protection materials, such as non-toxic and VOC-free options, are gaining traction as the construction industry emphasizes eco-friendly practices. Advances in nanotechnology are also enhancing fire protection materials by improving their thermal resistance and reducing weight, making them ideal for high-rise and sustainable building projects. By combining fire resistance with aesthetic and environmental benefits, modern fire protection materials are meeting the complex needs of contemporary construction, offering robust solutions that align with both safety and sustainability goals.



What Role Do Regulatory Standards and Building Codes Play in Shaping the Fire Protection Materials Market?



Regulatory standards and building codes are key drivers in the fire protection materials market, as construction projects must comply with stringent fire safety regulations to ensure occupant safety and structural resilience. Regulatory bodies such as NFPA (National Fire Protection Association), UL (Underwriters Laboratories), and ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) establish guidelines and codes that dictate fire resistance requirements for various building materials. Non-compliance with these codes can lead to significant penalties, project delays, and even revocation of occupancy permits, motivating construction firms to adopt fire protection materials that meet regulatory standards. Building codes often require that specific components, such as structural steel, concrete, and partitions, achieve a minimum fire rating, ensuring they can resist fire for a specified duration.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Fire Protection Materials in Construction - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Urbanization and Infrastructure Development Propel Demand for Fire Protection Materials in High-Rise and Commercial Buildings

Strict Building Codes and Regulatory Compliance Requirements Drive Adoption of Fire Protection Materials in New Construction

Increasing Focus on Safety in High-Occupancy Buildings Expands Market for Fire-Resistant Materials in Hospitals, Schools, and Offices

Growing Demand for Passive Fire Protection Materials in Industrial Facilities Enhances Market Potential for Fire-Resistant Coatings and Insulations

Technological Advancements in Fire-Resistant Composite Materials Strengthen Business Case for Modern Fire Protection Solutions

Expansion of Modular and Prefabricated Construction Drives Use of Pre-Installed Fire Protection Materials in Building Components

Rising Popularity of Sustainable Construction Practices Encourages Demand for Eco-Friendly Fire Protection Materials

Increasing Awareness of Structural Integrity in Fire-Prone Regions Spurs Demand for High-Durability Fire Protection Materials

Shift Toward Retrofitting and Upgrading Existing Structures Expands Market for Fire-Resistant Solutions in Older Buildings

Growth in Data Centers and Critical Infrastructure Propels Demand for Fire Protection Materials in Sensitive Environments

Advancements in Intumescent Coatings for Structural Steel Enhance Fire Resistance and Expand Market Applications

Focus on Life Safety in Tunnels, Railways, and Transit Systems Spurs Adoption of High-Performance Fire Protection Materials

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 42 companies featured in this Global Fire Protection Materials in Construction market report include

3M

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Contego International Inc. (US)

Den Braven (The Netherlands)

Dufaylite Developments LTD (UK)

ETEX

Fire Protection Coatings Limited (UK)

Group

Hempel Group (Denmark)

Isolatek International

Morgan Advanced Materials

No-Burn Inc.(US)

PPG Industries Inc. (US)

Rectorseal (US)

Rolf Kuhn GmbH.(Germany)

Sika Group (Switzerland)

Specified Technologies Inc.

Supremex Equipments (India)

Tenmat LTD. (UK)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Tremco Incorporated

USG Corporation

W. R. Grace & Co. (US)

Walraven (The Netherlands)

