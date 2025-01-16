Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo will release its fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results on Thursday, February 6, 2025. A press release will be issued after markets close, and a conference call is scheduled on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s results. The speakers will be Mr. Carl Colizza, President and CEO and Mr. Maxime Therrien, CFO and Secretary.

To participate:

A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this . Presentation slides will be included in the webcast and can also be accessed in the “Investors” section of Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com), under “Calendar of Events”. Conference line: 1-888-596-4144 Conference ID: 2834054

Please dial in five minutes before the call.

Replay of the conference call and webcast presentation

For those unable to join, the webcast presentation will be archived on Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com) in the “Investors” section, under “Calendar of Events”.

About Saputo

Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, a leading dairy processor in Australia and the top dairy processor in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative products. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”. Follow Saputo’s activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

