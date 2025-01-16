Statement of the number of actions and voting rights in 24.12.31

 | Source: VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE

January 16th, 2025                                 

Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital
and the total number of voting rights
(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

Stop date of information Total number of shares forming the share capital 

Total number of voting rights
December 31, 20248.937.085


Gross total voting rights:
15.433.486
Net* total voting rights:
15.380.375


* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights

Attachments


Attachments

UK_Publication mensuelle VPM 31122024 UK_Publication mensuelle VPM 31122024