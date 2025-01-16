Stolt-Nielsen Limited to Present the Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024





LONDON, January 16, 2025 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a presentation to discuss the Company’s unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 15:00 CET (09:00 EST, 14:00 GMT).





The presentation will be hosted by:

- Mr. Udo Lange - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited



- Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited



- Mr. Alex Ng - Vice President Strategy & Business Development, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

For investors, analysts and journalists who wish to attend in person, the presentation is being held at SEB, Filipstadveien 10, 0250 Oslo, Norway. Those who wish to participate in the live presentation online may access it here. The presentation will be published on our website: https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/investors/financial-results/





For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Alex Ng

Vice President Strategy & Business Development

UK +44 (0) 207 611 8913

al.ng@stolt.com

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com





About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the ‘Company’) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act