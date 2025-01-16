New York City’s Legendary Italian Restaurant Carmine’s Adopts Accessible EEASY Lid for Its Line of Signature Sauces

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), maker of the EEASY Lid, the first jar lid innovation in 80 years, today announces its partnership with Carmine’s , New York City’s legendary family-style Italian restaurant. Entering its monumental 35th anniversary year, the iconic national Italian restaurant known for its family-style portions and traditional Southern Italian cuisine is continuing to evolve its line of fan-favorite signature sauces through purposeful partnerships with accessible packaging innovations and retailer expansion.

Carmine’s currently offers classic Marinara, creamy Vodka, fresh Tomato-Basil, and spicy Fra Diavolo sauces at over 300 retailers across the nation. Cooked in small batches, Carmine’s sauces are the same quality that repeat restaurant-goers have come to love. Each sauce is made from 100% Italian plum tomatoes, and are distinctively sweeter and less acidic than other tomatoes.

Carmine’s originally began selling sauces during the COVID-19 pandemic to raise money for its employees. After an overwhelming guest demand for access to the sauce beyond the pandemic, Carmine’s decided to begin distribution permanently to meet this demand. Now, Carmine’s is further meeting consumer demand for inclusive and sustainable packaging by partnering with CCT whose patented EEASY Lid is designed to help brands provide unprecedented accessibility to jarred food products. The EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by simply pressing a button on the lid , which reduces the amount of torque, the twisting force needed when unscrewing a lid, by up to 50%. All people need to do is push and twist to open for easy access to their favorite sauces.

“Carmine’s was created to bring people around the table for simple yet delicious meals for the whole family, whether a classic Spaghetti and Meatballs dish or a nostalgic plate of Chicken Parmigiana,” said Jeffrey Bank, CEO at Carmine’s. “Now with the EEASY Lid, we hope to make that experience even more convenient so that people can recreate the Carmine’s experience at home with ease. We want every day to feel like a Sunday afternoon at grandma’s, and we want consumers to be able to access our sauces effortlessly.”

The addition of the EEASY Lid benefits anyone dealing with ailments like carpal tunnel or tendonitis, recovering from a surgical procedure, or simply just aging. In addition to offering an inclusive packaging option, the EEASY Lid is also a sustainable packaging option thanks to the revolutionary debut of an aluminum lug lid, a recyclable yet durable and lightweight alternative to traditional tin plate lids.

Sauces with the EEASY Lid will be available in more than 300 ShopRite grocery stores across the Northeast, including Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, with rollouts in additional grocery stores coming soon.

“With accessible packaging like the EEASY Lid, we’re making sure no one gets left behind,” said Brandon Bach, president of CCT. “More than 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. struggle with some sort of disability, and that doesn’t even consider people who have weakened grip strength for other reasons. We’re proud to soon have the EEASY Lid in 300 Shoprite stores atop Carmine’s delicious signature sauces – with more availability to come in the near future.”



This expansion will provide shoppers with a new and improved way of accessing their favorite products like Carmine’s Sauce. Carmine’s looks forward to helping EEASY Lid expand across the United States thanks to its extensive national restaurant and retailer presence.

CCT produces the 63 mm lug EEASY Lid at its 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.



About Carmine’s

With 35 years of tradition feeding families, Carmine’s is iconic for its legendary family-style Southern Italian dishes including Spaghetti and Meatballs, Lasagna, Chicken Parmigiana, and Penne Alla Vodka. With locations in NYC, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Atlantic City, NJ and the Bahamas, Carmine’s serves more than three million guests a year. Its Times Square, NYC location has held the title of number one top-grossing independent restaurant in the United States for over a decade. Carmine’s has embraced the restaurant-to-retail movement with the 2021 launch of a line of its fan-favorite signature sauces in four popular varieties. In 2025, Carmine’s will celebrate its momentous 35th anniversary honoring the restaurant group’s lasting national legacy and ongoing evolution.

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) is the maker of the EEASY™ Lid, the first major jar lid innovation in nearly 80 years and an honoree of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design award. CCT’s software designed patented technology makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar much easier, with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle to open a vacuum-sealed jar. The EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable than and as durable as traditional steel lids. CCT is partnered with Germany-based Trade Consult – a sales and marketing firm focusing on the grocery industry and food manufacturers – to coordinate overall execution of the EEASY Lid into the European marketplace. The EEASY Lid is manufactured at the company's 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. The EEASY Lid is being used on products in more than 600 stores across the U.S. as well as select EDEKA Kempken stores in Krefeld, Germany. For more information on the EEASY Lid, visit eeasylid.com .

