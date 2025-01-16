U.S. Dental Chains Market Forecasts 2024-2028, with Profiles of American Family Dentistry, Familia Dental, ForwardDental, OnSite Health, Smile Brands, SmileDirectClub, Western Dental Services & More

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Chains Market in US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dental chains market in the U.S is forecasted to grow by USD 80.4 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by an increase in the prevalence of mouth, throat, and tongue cancer, growing prominence of tele dentistry, and increasing geriatric population. This study identifies the increasing adoption of advanced dental procedures as one of the prime reasons driving the dental chains market in the United States during the next few years. Also, dental chains are becoming convenient option for low-income families in the United States and increasing preference for esthetic and laser dentistry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the dental chains market in the U.S. provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The dental chains market in us is segmented as below:

By Revenue Stream

Endodontics

Cosmetic dentistry

Prosthodontics

Orthodontics

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

The report on the dental chains market in the U.S. covers the following areas:

Dental Chains Market Sizing

Dental Chains Market Forecast

Dental Chains Market Industry Analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental chains market vendors that include Affordable Care, Affordable Dentistry Today, American Family Dentistry, ClearChoice Management Services, Coast Dental Services, Dental Associates, Familia Dental, ForwardDental, Great Expressions Dental Centers, Heartland Dental, InterDent Service Corp., MB2 Dental Solutions, Mortenson Dental Partners, North American Dental Group, OnSite Health Inc, Perfect Teeth, Sage Dental Management, Smile Brands, SmileDirectClub and Western Dental Services.

Also, the dental chains market in us analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Dental Chains Market in US 2018 - 2022

4.2 Revenue Stream segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Revenue Stream

6.3 Endodontics - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Cosmetic dentistry - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Prosthodontics - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Orthodontics - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.8 Market opportunity by Revenue Stream



7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview



8 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market opportunities/restraints



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks



10 Competitive Analysis

Affordable Care

Affordable Dentistry Today

American Family Dentistry

ClearChoice Management Services

Coast Dental Services

Dental Associates

Familia Dental

ForwardDental

Great Expressions Dental Centers

Heartland Dental

InterDent Service Corp.

MB2 Dental Solutions

Mortenson Dental Partners

North American Dental Group

OnSite Health Inc

Perfect Teeth

Sage Dental Management

Smile Brands

SmileDirectClub Inc.

Western Dental Services

