United States Melon Market Report 2025-2033: Production, Import, Export, and Company Analysis Featuring Nestle, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Cargill, and PepsiCo

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Melon Market by Types, Production, Import, Export, and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States melon market is estimated to grow to US$ 2.02 billion by 2033 from US$ 1.25 billion in 2024 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.46% from 2025 to 2033. Increasing consumer demand for healthy refreshing snack products such as melons, especially during summer, is driving the growth. Pre-packaged melon products and the increased awareness of healthy eating are promoting the demand for the product.







Growing Health Consciousness



Increasing trends toward healthier eating are also a growth driver for the U.S. melon market. Melons, especially watermelon and cantaloupe, have low calories, high in vitamins A and C, and are very watery, thus a good choice for healthy-conscious consumers. With more people focusing on balanced diets and hydration, demand for nutritious and refreshing fruits like melons increases. The increased awareness of the health benefits associated with fruit consumption has led to increased melon consumption across the country. May 2022-May, a focus on accelerating innovation for new product development led greenhouse company Pure Flavor has unveiled fresh produce's first greenhouse grown melons to be known by the brand name SolaraT.



Convenient and Ready-to-Eat Products



Convenience contributes significantly to the U.S. market's growth of melons. Customers continue looking for fruit pieces, fruits prepared and ready-to-eat but convenient products and with no trade-offs to the quality. Retailers have come up with convenient packaging of melons, like pre-cut portions, salads, and fruit bowls ready to serve. This has made melons easier to consume and more appealing for busy individuals, families, and even those in need of healthy snacks quickly.

The market for pre-packaged melons is expected to grow even more as demand for convenience food rises. December 2023: Prepared & Ready. Fresh. Ready. To-Order Meals From Blue Apron. Pre-packaged, not frozen, but individually made nutritionist-approved dishes ready to eat in mere minutes with quality ingredients provided for meals without preparation needed.



Summer Popularity for Melons



Summer's always melon season in America. Hydration helps consumers survive that American summertime hot heat while also having a refreshing appeal by its high water content of making them super popular in seasons like these. Consumers tend to gravitate towards light, calm, and hydrating fruits as temperatures rise. Watermelon, in particular, is a seasonal favorite for outdoor events, picnics, and barbecues. This seasonal spike in demand for melons during warmer weather boosts their overall market consumption.

As climate patterns shift, even increased demand in off-season periods can drive overall market growth, mainly through improved distribution and storage technologies. According to the National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB), per capita consumption of watermelon in the United States has reached nearly 16.9 pounds in 2023, up from 15.5 pounds in 2022.



Challenges in the United States Melon Market

Seasonality and Supply Fluctuations



One of the major challenges in the U.S. melon market is that melon cultivation is seasonal. Melons, especially watermelon and cantaloupe, are mainly grown in specific regions and have a short growing season. This results in supply fluctuations, with peak harvest periods concentrated in summer. Outside of these seasons, there is a reliance on imports, which can lead to higher prices and lower availability. These supply inconsistencies can affect market prices and consumer access to fresh melons, limiting year-round consumption and impacting overall market stability.



Weather and Climate Dependency



The US melon market is highly weather sensitive, since melons grow only under a very specific climatic condition. Any extreme climatic conditions such as drought, floods, or temperature could be bad news for crops. Melon yields may drop because of this kind of weather condition. The unseasonable cold temperatures or heat wave would cause the quantity and quality of melons to decrease. These environmental factors make the production of melons vulnerable to climate change, which may lead to price volatility and unreliable supply chains, thereby impeding the market's steady growth.



United States Melon Production Market



United States melon production market is a significant segment of the agricultural industry, with key crops being watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew. The main melon-producing states are California, Texas, Florida, and Arizona, with the right climate for growing melons. Watermelon is the most widely cultivated melon, followed by cantaloupe. Because of their refreshing nature and health benefits, the high domestic demand for fresh melons, especially in summer, fuels the market.



Watermelons are mainly grown by eight states on more than 100,000 acres annually (USDA-NASS 2022). Most of the fruits are grown in California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas, where Florida has the highest domestic production. However, the production depends on seasonal factors and weather conditions that make supply susceptible to changes. The industry also heavily depends on farming techniques, efficient irrigation, and transportation systems that deliver fresh melons to markets year-round as consumer demand grows. Despite challenges such as climate change, the U.S. melon production market continues to thrive.



In 2022, watermelon accounted for more than half of U.S. melon availability, double the share of every other melon variety combined. Estimated pounds available in 2022: Melons, a slice of which belonged to other varieties, had been about 21.1 for every person of the American people; of this quantity watermelon comprised 14.1 pounds, cantaloupe 5.3 pounds, and honeydew 1.6 pounds.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Melon Market Analysis

5.1 Market

5.2 Production

5.3 Import

5.4 Export



6. Share Analysis

6.1 Market Share by Types

6.2 Volume Share Analysis

6.2.1 Production Share by Types

6.2.2 Import Share by Types

6.2.3 Export Share by Types



7. Watermelon

7.1 Market

7.2 Production

7.3 Imports

7.4 Exports



8. Cantaloup

8.1 Market

8.2 Production

8.3 Imports

8.4 Exports



9. Honeydew

9.1 Market

9.2 Production



10. Porters Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat



12. Company Analysis

12.1 Nestle SA

12.1.1 Overviews

12.1.2 Recent Development

12.1.3 Revenues

12.2 PepsiCo

12.3 Cargill

12.4 Tate & Lyle

12.5 Ingredion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c08tl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment