Redoxblox Named on the 2025 Global Cleantech 100

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redoxblox, a thermochemical energy storage company, has been named on Cleantech Groups 2025 Global Cleantech 100 . This annual list, now in its 16th year, showcases the most promising cleantech companies making significant contributions to sustainable innovation. The complimentary report introduces the innovators advancing groundbreaking technologies and business models to solve energy and environmental problems.

Redoxblox supports industrial decarbonization and long duration grid-scale storage via thermochemical energy storage – a new class of energy storage. These systems have higher energy density than Lithium-Ion, making electricity cost-competitive with natural gas in the industrial heat space, a sector that accounts for approximately 30% of global GHG emissions.

"2025 will be remembered as a transformative year for cleantech. The bar has gone up for what kind of level of potential novelty, uniqueness, and cost improvements might be attractive," said Richard Youngman, CEO of Cleantech Group. "The Global Cleantech 100 highlights innovators who are building the foundation for a sustainable and economically viable future."

“It’s an honor to receive such prestigious recognition from the Cleantech Group for our commitment to developing cost-effective energy storage solutions,” said Pasquale Romano, CEO of Redoxblox. “It’s not just about climate. We must bring to market solutions that are reliable, emissions-free, and affordable.”

Featured companies will be recognized at the Cleantech Forum North America , taking place January 27-29 in San Diego, CA. This event offers participants the opportunity to connect with many of the innovators on the list, along with many other rising stars. The Forum will showcase the latest trends, groundbreaking technologies, and foster collaboration within the cleantech community.



About Redoxblox

Located in San Diego, Redoxblox is pioneering a new class of low-cost thermochemical energy storage systems (TCES) designed to accelerate industrial decarbonization and address long duration energy storage needs for the grid. The company’s TCES units store energy both chemically and as heat at very high temperatures that can be discharged continuously or as needed directly into industrial processes or as an energy source for electricity generation. The system can be fast charged when electricity prices are low or during surplus renewables generation and discharged as needed. Redoxblox is backed by Prelude Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Imperative Ventures, and New System Ventures. To learn more, visit the website or follow Redoxblox on LinkedIn .

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group is a research-driven company that helps corporates, public sector, investors and others, identify, assess, and engage with the innovative solutions and opportunities that are related to the world’s massive, and growing, environmental and climate challenges. Our insights and expertise are delivered to clients all over the world through our Research, Consulting, and Events. We have been the leading authority on global cleantech innovation since 2002.

Media Contacts:

Redoxblox

Email: media@redoxblox.com

Cleantech Group

Carole Jacques

Director of Marketing

Email: carole.jacques@cleantech.com

Phone: +1 347-225-6542