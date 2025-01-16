ADUSA Distribution & ADUSA Transportation Recognized as a Top Employers

SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ADUSA Distribution & ADUSA Transportation, the supply chain operations companies of leading grocery retail group, Ahold Delhaize USA, were named a Top Employers in the U.S. by the Top Employers Institute, which recognizes organizations that are dedicated to cultivating great places to work through excellent Human Resources policies and people practices.

“Fostering cultures where associates can thrive is foundational to the success of our companies,” said Grant Thomas, Vice President of Human Resources for ADUSA Distribution & Transportation. “We’re honored to receive this designation and thank each of our associates who embodies our values each day and make ADUSA Distribution & ADUSA Transportation top places to work.”

The Top Employer Index certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

In addition to the Top Employer Index Certification, ADUSA Distribution & Transportation also holds many other prestigious designations such as being named to Vault’s Top 100 Internship Programs and the Equality 100 Award from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. In addition, ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation associates are regularly recognized on lists for being women of influence, top women in grocery and industry-leading emerging talent.

About ADUSA Distribution & ADUSA Transportation

ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation are the supply chain operations companies of Ahold Delhaize USA, providing distribution services to one of the largest grocery retail supply chains in the nation. ADUSA Distribution fosters a culture that inspires and empowers our associates to always deliver exceptional service and value. The team is supporting the supply chain network evolution to an integrated self-distribution model of the future, serving leading omnichannel grocery brands – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Interested applicants can search open positions at Chester and other locations by visiting www.adusadistributionjobs.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

mediarelations@adusa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/035ab5f5-c314-4250-bf4b-61d5c04b23c5