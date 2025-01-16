Vegetable Seeds Global Market Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring BASF, Syngenta, Groupe Limagrain, Bayer, Sakata Seeds, UPL Lmt, Gansu Dunhuang Seeds, JK Agri Genetics

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegetable Seeds Market Report by Type, Crop Type, Cultivation Method, Regions and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vegetable Seeds market is expected to reach US$ 14.18 billion by 2033 from US$ 8.03 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.53% from 2024 to 2030. The Asia Pacific region is expanding due to factors such population expansion, rising vegetable demand, and agricultural technology developments.







Growing Interest in Food with Health Benefits



The market is being supported by the rising demand for foods with health benefits. According to a survey by the Organic Trade Association, the U.S. organic vegetable industry was valued at approximately USD 3.5 billion in 2023, but it was projected to expand at an annual pace of 8%. Customers are becoming more cognizant of the value of a healthy diet in today's health-conscious world. Since vegetables are essential to a balanced diet, demand for particular kinds of vegetables such as those high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants has increased.

To address this demand, farmers are using vegetable seeds that generate product with improved nutritional characteristics. Demand is rising for organic varieties, those with reduced pesticide residues, and those with enhanced vitamin and mineral content. Furthermore, farmers are being encouraged to grow a variety of vegetables due to the growing demand for fresh, locally sourced veggies and the popularity of plant-based diets. The market is expanding as a result of the strong demand for vegetable seeds that satisfy these tastes.



Increasing Product Usage in Ready-to-Eat (RTE) Foods and Snacks



One important factor propelling the market is the growing use of vegetable seeds in snacks and ready-to-eat (RTE) foods. Consumers' snacking habits have changed as they look for more wholesome and nutrient-dense options. Vegetable chips, salads, and pre-cut vegetable trays are just a few of the snack and RTE food items that increasingly feature a lot of vegetables. To meet this expanding demand, food producers need a steady and varied supply of premium veggies. The need for certain vegetable seeds that yield harvests with desired qualities like consistency, flavor, and long shelf life is fueled by this demand.



Additionally, the demand for RTE meals and snacks is growing as customers choose more convenient food options; according to industry research, the worldwide RTE food market is predicted to reach USD 425 billion by 2025. The growth of the market is greatly aided by vegetable seeds that produce vegetables that are appropriate for these items.



Rapid Population Growth



One of the main elements driving market expansion is the population's rapid growth. The need for food, especially vegetables, is rising along with the global population. The United Nations estimates that by 2050, there will be 9.7 billion people on the planet, increasing the demand for food by 60%. Increased agricultural output is required to meet this demand, and the foundation of this effort is vegetable seeds. Farmers look for disease-resistant and high-yielding vegetable seeds that optimize crop productivity in order to feed more mouths. The expanding population also spurs agricultural innovation, resulting in the creation of genetically modified and hybrid vegetable seeds that can flourish in a range of environmental settings, guaranteeing a steady supply of food.



Additionally, since agricultural land shrinks due to urbanization trends, it is imperative to produce more veggies in less areas. Specialized vegetable seeds designed for these conditions can help overcome this difficulty. Rapid population increase essentially serves as a catalyst, causing ongoing developments in vegetable seed technology and propelling market expansion to satisfy rising worldwide food demand.



Challenges in the Vegetable Seeds Market

Pest and Disease Resistance



Given that rising pest invasions and plant diseases endanger crop yields and quality, pest and disease resistance is a major issue in the market for vegetable seeds. Whole harvests can be destroyed by pests and diseases, which are more common due to climate change and altered farming methods. The creation of genetically resistant seed types is essential to reducing these dangers. By providing superior defense against particular pests and diseases, these cultivars can increase crop resilience and lessen the need for chemical pesticides.

However, developing these resistant seeds takes a lot of time, money, and research, and in some markets, it can cause worries about genetically modified organisms (GMOs). To get the most out of these advancements, farmers must also modify their methods, which makes it a challenging but essential option.



Changing Climatic Conditions to Obstruct Market Growth



The global market for vegetable seeds has significant challenges due to changing climates, which alter typical farming cycles and have an impact on seed yields and quality. Farmers find it challenging to depend on traditional seed varieties due to unpredictable growing circumstances brought on by extreme weather events including droughts, floods, and uneven rainfall patterns, which are exacerbated by global warming.

Under these stressful circumstances, crops may become more vulnerable to pests, illnesses, and poor soil quality. Climate-resilient seed cultivars that can tolerate harsh climatic conditions are therefore in greater demand. But creating such seeds involves a lot of research and creativity, which may be expensive and time-consuming. The market expansion for vegetable seeds is eventually hampered by the unpredictability brought on by shifting climates, which also affects seed availability, costs, and output.



United States Vegetable Seeds Market



The expanding demand for home gardening, sustainable agricultural methods, and the rising appeal of organic products have all contributed to the United States' position as one of the world's major markets for vegetable seeds. Strong agricultural infrastructure, cutting-edge seed technology, and a thriving R&D industry dedicated to creating high-yield, disease-resistant, and climate-resilient seed types all contribute to the market's success. The market is growing as a result of consumer desires for a wider variety of vegetables and better dietary options.

Crop efficiency and productivity have also increased thanks to advancements in hybrid types, genetic modification, and seed coating. The stability of the market, however, may be impacted by issues including shifting climatic conditions, restrictions on genetically modified seeds, and market volatility. Notwithstanding these obstacles, the market for vegetable seeds in the US is anticipated to grow further due to continuous improvements in agriculture.



United Kingdom Vegetable Seeds Market



The market for vegetable seeds in the UK is expanding steadily due to rising consumer interest in sustainability, home gardening, and locally produced food. In line with broader trends toward healthier and more ecologically sensitive lifestyles, there is an increasing demand for organic and non-GMO seeds. Furthermore, the UK's emphasis on environmentally friendly farming methods, such as crop rotation and lowering pesticide use, has increased the use of seed varieties that are resistant to disease and climate change.

However, obstacles like pests, erratic weather patterns, and laws limiting the use of genetically modified seeds prevent the market from expanding. Following Brexit, the UK is dealing with more complicated import and seed trade laws that have an impact on supply chains. Notwithstanding these obstacles, the market is still expanding due to developments in seed technology and rising interest in urban farming.



India Vegetable Seeds Market



The India vegetable seeds market is seeing tremendous growth, powered by an expanding population, rising urbanization, and greater knowledge of health and nutrition. As farmers look to address issues like unpredictable weather patterns and water scarcity, there is an increasing demand for high-yield, pest-resistant, and climate-adaptable seed varieties. The demand for non-GMO and chemical-free seeds is also being driven by the trend toward organic farming.

Market expansion is further accelerated by government assistance for the agriculture industry through programs like research funding and subsidies. But there are still issues including fragmented supply chains, pricing instability, and restricted access to cutting-edge seed technology. Notwithstanding these challenges, developments in hybrid seeds and environmentally friendly agricultural methods are making India a major force in the world market for vegetable seeds.



Since 80% of Indian farmers are small and marginal farmers, the country's growing population and shrinking arable land are driving up demand for high-yielding hybrids, or OPVs, with disease and insect resistance to lower input costs. However, GM brinjal is anticipated to be made available soon due to continuing research trials in genetically modified veggies. The Indian market for hybrid vegetable seeds is anticipated to expand as a result of government regulations pertaining to safe and productive cultivars.



United Arab Emirates Vegetable Seeds Market



Due to the UAE's increased emphasis on sustainable agriculture, urban gardening, and food security, the market for vegetable seeds is expanding quickly. Demand for drought-tolerant, high-yield, and disease-resistant seed varieties is growing as the UAE deals with issues including water scarcity and harsh weather. The government has encouraged the use of cutting-edge agriculture methods that call for specific seeds by supporting projects like hydroponics and vertical farming.

Additionally, the market for non-GMO vegetable seeds is expanding due to rising customer interest in locally sourced and organic produce. However, the market faces constraints associated to limited arable land, high seed costs, and dependency on imports. Notwithstanding these obstacles, the UAE's vegetable seed business is growing thanks to government funding and developments in seed technology.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $14.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Questions Answered in Report:



1. How big is the Vegetable Seeds industry?

The global Vegetable Seeds market size was valued at US$ 7.55 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 11.78 billion in 2030.



2. What is the Vegetable Seeds growth rate?

The global Vegetable Seeds market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.56% from 2024 to 2030.



3. Who are the key players in Vegetable Seeds industry?

Some key players operating in the Vegetable Seeds market includes BASF A.G., Syngenta AG, Groupe Limagrain, Bayer AG, Sakata Seeds Corporation, UPL Limited, Gansu Dunhuang Seeds Co. Ltd, and JK Agri Genetics Ltd.



4. What are the factors driving the Vegetable Seeds industry?

Increased demand for nutritious, organic vegetables, improvements in seed technology (high-yield, disease-resistant varieties), sustainability movements, urban gardening, government assistance for agriculture, and increased worries about food security are the main factors driving the vegetable seeds market.



5. Which Region held the largest market share in the Vegetable Seeds industry?

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in the industry.



6. What segments are covered in the Vegetable Seeds Market report?

Type, Crop Type, Cultivation Method, and Countries segment are covered in this report.

Companies Featured

BASF A.G.

Syngenta AG

Groupe Limagrain

Bayer AG

Sakata Seeds Corporation

UPL Lmt.

Gansu Dunhuang Seeds Co., Ltd.

JK Agri Genetics Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/541ei6

